Pyles: It's time our nation starts loving Black people

It is no fun to get old.
At 72 my expiration date is closer than I care to admit. I cannot realistically start over and expect to see something big through to its end.
And please don’t ask me that thing job interviewers usually ask, “Where do you see yourself in 10 years?”
A nursing home.
“In 20 years?”
Next question please.
But one of the compensations of having lived long can be more experiences driving a perspective. My national and world vision is much different today than say as a teenager in Deerfield. I like to think I am more empathetic, less judgmental.
As a young person I was witness, through television, to the racial strife of the 1950s. I watched as people protesting inequities were knocked down with all the power a fire hydrant could muster. Others attacked by police dogs for wanting to attend a public school. Hungry diners being dragged away from a lunch counter, because they had the wrong skin color, was an actual thing. My feelings, as best I can recall, were mixed.
The Supreme Court in 1954 had ruled “separate but equal,” in public schools, as unconstitutional. And so the battle was joined across the south to hold fast to the proposition that Black people were undeserving of true equality.
Despite the best efforts of President Johnson and the Civil Rights movement; many attitudes remain largely unchanged 60 years later. Laws can impact actions but not attitudes. All these years later it seems many folks who look like me do not see people, who look like George Floyd, as equally worthy of respect.
I know our nation has the capacity to change, I have seen it. The changes in attitudes toward our gay friends has been immense. It is not complete, but it is further along than I could have imagined. In past days being homosexual was to be considered in ways I am reluctant to even share in a family newspaper.
Many Asians had been thought of differently than those of European lineage. In the 1990s I attended the opening of a Japanese Vitamin C plant in North Carolina. There were many round tables set up for dining. Each had a U.S. and a Japanese flag.
I was mingling with some Carolina good ol’ boys when one said he was undecided if he would sit at a table so decorated. “A lot of our boys died because of that flag,” he said truthfully. And yet he did. And we as a nation have become more accepting of those folks who just decades ago had sought our ruin.
It confounds me then that a race of people, who we admire and appreciate as they serve disproportionately in our national defense, whose population includes young people we hope will carry the ball for us and who have lived and toiled side by side with us in coal mines, factories, and fields are somehow unworthy of equal respect, equality in just being.
The most moving comment I have ever heard about the Black experience came from Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who Tuesday said, “It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back.”
And the most succinct expression of how little is actually being asked of the nation, Rivers then said, “We’re not trying to defund the police and take all their money away. We’re trying to get them to protect us, just like they protect everybody else.”
Since Selma and Little Rock the emphasis has been more focused in quelling the dissent rather than ending the inequities. It is time to try something else.
Over the years I have been exposed to much. Not everything I learned and saw has stuck. But some things have. I am a Christian who believes the message of Jesus Christ is first to love. Love God then love your neighbor.
I believe in our nation’s motto “e pluribus Unum” (out of many one). And that as we pursue that “more perfect union” of oneness we cannot leave anyone behind. To understand why the cycle of disrespect, dissent, protest, police action continues, I offer this work by Langston Hughes:
Dream Deferred
What happens to a dream deferred?
Does it dry up
like a raisin in the sun?
Or fester like a sore---
And then run?
Or crust and sugar over---
like a syrupy sweet?
Maybe it just sags
like a heavy load.
Or does it explode?
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
