Pyles: Next governor should ditch the car tax

In November, we were bombarded with politicians practicing the art of make-believe.
In December, truth was made available, but could be difficult to assess.
Earlier this month, Augusta County’s required FY2021 financial report was posted on its website. With numerical exactness, we learned the county was good in neither predicting revenue nor in controlling spending.
Revenues exceeded the board’s estimates by $18.5 million. This is a big miss. It meant the county was overtaxing its families by $563 per household. Unplanned spending exceeded the originally offered budget by $5.5 million, or 6%.
Earlier this week Gov. Ralph Northam advised us the state budget had a revenue surplus amounting to a record $2.6 billion. This number was self-credited to having a tight-fisted governor and policies generating record economic growth. Unmentioned was the reality of every household in Virginia being overtaxed by $730.
But these two governments have acted differently to the realities of unnecessary burden. Augusta chose more taxes and increased car, meals and lodging levies in the latest budget. As for Virginia, both the outgoing governor and incoming governor are offering tax relief. They are offering various plans to end tax on food, suspend the most recent gas tax increases, and/or send checks to taxpayers. All good ideas but I think there is a better way.
Virginia’s car tax is the most discriminatory re-allocation of funds in the history of the state. The richest cities and counties are generally given the most relief. Fairfax County has 13% of the state’s population, but receives 22% of the state’s $950 annual budget, which is $185 per resident.
In contrast, Augusta County gets $57 per capita, Waynesboro gets $78 and Staunton gets $66. If we were to gain tax relief, equal to Fairfax, the additional revenue would be: $9,716,817 for Augusta, $2,377,740 for Waynesboro, and $2,962,191 for Staunton. The increases would be greater than what we each receive now: $4,295,993, $1,721,457 and $1,652,200 respectively.
And we are not the least compensated. It is some of our poorest counties that receive the least. Patrick, Wise, Carrol, Galax, Henry, Radford, Lee, Scott and Grayson Counties collectively have a population of 221,009 receiving total state tax relief of $7,718,400. Alexandria with 62,000 less Virginians receives $23,578,531.
Our next governor would do well to stand up for his rural constituents, who overwhelmingly stood up for him.
My suggestion is to rebate all localities equal to Fairfax, $185 per resident. By my calculations, this would cost the state an additional $637 million annually. But with this, localities would no longer be allowed to levy a personal property tax on vehicles.
Supervisors and councils might complain about their losses of authority rather than rejoice at the people’s gain. Those who have been pampered and preferred for nearly a quarter century might need therapy when realizing rural residents are going to have an equal seating at the public trough.
But if elections are to matter, the victors ought to be rewarded.
With the taxpayers sending the state $2.6 billion more than needed, the governor and the General Assembly could bring fairness to property tax relief and still have nearly $2 billion for other priorities.
What’s not to like?
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.