Pyles: Next governor should ditch the car tax

Virginia’s car tax is the most discriminatory re-allocation of funds in the history of the state. The richest cities and counties are generally given the most relief. Fairfax County has 13% of the state’s population, but receives 22% of the state’s $950 annual budget, which is $185 per resident.

In contrast, Augusta County gets $57 per capita, Waynesboro gets $78 and Staunton gets $66. If we were to gain tax relief, equal to Fairfax, the additional revenue would be: $9,716,817 for Augusta, $2,377,740 for Waynesboro, and $2,962,191 for Staunton. The increases would be greater than what we each receive now: $4,295,993, $1,721,457 and $1,652,200 respectively.

And we are not the least compensated. It is some of our poorest counties that receive the least. Patrick, Wise, Carrol, Galax, Henry, Radford, Lee, Scott and Grayson Counties collectively have a population of 221,009 receiving total state tax relief of $7,718,400. Alexandria with 62,000 less Virginians receives $23,578,531.

Our next governor would do well to stand up for his rural constituents, who overwhelmingly stood up for him.