Pyles: Our law enforcement officers deserve better pay and equipment

It was a solemn processional that escorted the bodies of Bridgewater police and security officers John Painter, 55, and Vashon “JJ” Jefferson, 48, from the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s facility back to their families.

Along the way first responders from Roanoke to Bridgewater turned out in respect, and for reflection, of the inherent dangers, and possible costs, of service. The death of Painter and Jefferson at Bridgewater College on Tuesday in a shooting is a reminder we are all mortal and each lost soul diminishes us.

But reflection and soul searching are better served when they bring resolve to improve the cause for which the mourned lost their lives.

These men were engaged in the extremely difficult job of local protection and service. In some ways it is the everyday sense of peace that makes disturbances so dangerous. Consider the differences between two dispatches this week.

The death of Painter and Jefferson occurred on a welcoming college campus. In the sunlight of a crisp winter day there walked a fellow whose age and appearance would not seem out of place. In approaching, the officers likely did not fear for their lives.

In contrast, this past week the Augusta Sheriff’s department was called to investigate an abandoned car. Initial investigation revealed it was a stolen car, possibly driven by a fleeing criminal. In this case the deputies were on high alert.

It is the vagaries of community protection that add degrees of difficulty to police encounters. Many of us would bristle if every time we were confronted by the police, guns were drawn.

One of the shortcomings of profiling is not so much who is included, but who is excluded. The assumption that any given personage is surely bad or surely good, is flawed.

But until better minds suggest better solutions, I will speak of the need to outfit and pay every first responder as befits the job and the risks. Pay as befits people whose job description includes dying in the “line of duty.” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith continually advocates and hopes for salaries for his deputies that match the wages of city police.

Augusta County needs to outfit every officer with personal, interactive cameras. These help protect officers by insuring access to live coverage of an event and assessment of the needs and dangers of an encounter. And if there are those who are abusing their positions, corrections can occur.

Every officer must have reliable communication resources. The county’s emphasis on fiber provided broadband, leaves 100% cell service coverage to a later date. This is not sufficient for those patrolling the county’s dead zones today. There exist satellite cell and broadband services that could fill the gaps today. They may be costly, but are invaluable for a lone deputy serving a rural area of our vast county.

I hope and pray the families of Painter and Jefferson are kept financially secure. After the respects and sorrows are shared, life will go on for those left behind. Because these men served in modestly paid jobs the benefits will likely be similarly modest.

The community and state they served must do more than naming a bridge or a building after them. Although I support and suggest such to happen for the heroic work they died performing, it is not enough.

The bell tolls for all of us. But some, because of their jobs, hear them sooner.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.