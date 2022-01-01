Pyles: Rural schools need more funding to help students reach their potential

I am encouraged by Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin naming Aimee Rogstad Guidera as Virginia education secretary.
Reports are this educator is not a cultural warrior seeking to turn our schools into battle fields over transgender rights, masks or critical race theory, which is good. Students have enough angst just trying to fit in and in making the grade without becoming pawns in parent-school board conflicts.
There will be those recently riled up over problems, real and imagined, who might be disappointed that this appointee is more analytical than empathetical. Our educators may think, “Oh, no not again,” concerning a renewed emphasis on data and testing. But testing rightly prepared, and rightly utilized, is critical. Few of us like to be tested. But how else are we to know if our students are being well prepared for their tomorrows? And how else are we to measure instructional effectiveness?
Asking children to demonstrate memorization, in a time when every knowable fact is simply a few keystrokes away, seems to be a poor use of time. But problem solving through the mastery of today’s ubiquitous resources is valuable. Most of today’s children have been born to technology, we need to build on that.
If Guidera can measure these skills, and cause remedy where shortcomings exist, count me in.
But if Youngkin wants to redirect funds to charter schools and vouchers; he is serving the few at a cost to the many.
Education in America, and Virginia, invariably works the hardest in helping the challenged and the exceptional, while less so for those in the middle. I am not picking on Augusta County Schools, I am quite proud of them, but consider what its budget reveals in support of this notion.
There are 82 instructional aides for regular instruction and 82 aides for special education. This seems to be a huge disparity. Not that there are too few for the special need kids, but too few for the rest.
If the 82 regular instructional aides were just for elementary schools, which they aren’t, that is barely one for every three of the 229 elementary teachers. It is about one for every 50 primary students.
On the other end there exists the Governor’s School, Gifted and Talented offerings, and Advanced Placement Classes.
So, for our most challenged and our perceived brightest, the education system believes fewer students per instructor is of value. But left stranded, less funded, are the middle kids.
Augusta has a continuing example of how sufficient student-teacher numbers impact achievement. Craigsville Elementary is the county’s smallest school, located in the county’s least affluent area. Due to a lesser number of students, class sizes are smaller. Those students consistently outperform many of their cohorts from wealthier communities.
The problem is, of course, funding. The General Assembly uses what it calls “Standards of Quality” to set the staffing levels and thus the funding necessary for quality schools. The GA creates the SOQs but will lower them to match their budget objectives. Heaven forbid, we set true standards and fund as prescribed.
Rural Virginians will benefit little from a focus on the latest education silver bullet quick fixes. Instead, real value rests in simply shoring-up the gold standard of public education: our community schools.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.