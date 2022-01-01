Pyles: Rural schools need more funding to help students reach their potential

But if Youngkin wants to redirect funds to charter schools and vouchers; he is serving the few at a cost to the many.

Education in America, and Virginia, invariably works the hardest in helping the challenged and the exceptional, while less so for those in the middle. I am not picking on Augusta County Schools, I am quite proud of them, but consider what its budget reveals in support of this notion.

There are 82 instructional aides for regular instruction and 82 aides for special education. This seems to be a huge disparity. Not that there are too few for the special need kids, but too few for the rest.

If the 82 regular instructional aides were just for elementary schools, which they aren’t, that is barely one for every three of the 229 elementary teachers. It is about one for every 50 primary students.

On the other end there exists the Governor’s School, Gifted and Talented offerings, and Advanced Placement Classes.

So, for our most challenged and our perceived brightest, the education system believes fewer students per instructor is of value. But left stranded, less funded, are the middle kids.