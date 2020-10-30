Pyles: Staunton, Augusta County should work together to fix courthouse fiasco

At Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting hand wringing, and “woe is us” concerning the courthouse, was a big part of the agenda.
Personally, I was not moved.
Complaining about having to wait six more years before another referendum ignores the board’s reluctance to ever formally ask the legislature for a change. A good case exists for reducing the onerous 10-year interval to a more reasonable five-year wait. But legislators are not mind readers, it needed to be pushed by the board.
The board’s secrecy in approving a $70 million floodplain courthouse, was self-harming. Before wasting $1.2 million on plans never to be used, the public would have nipped that boondoggle in the bud. (Think Barney Fife here)
Having learned nothing about the problems when working in the dark, the board enlisted council members to join them in a secret plan to destroy parts of Staunton’s history. Once the public did become aware, they revolted. To which I quote my sainted mother, “Your sins will find you out.”
This week’s board meeting became a pity-party where supervisors offered excuses, but also opportunity. On one hand was Supervisor Pam Carter tossing gasoline on the fire by accusing Stauntonians of getting needlessly “all worked up” based on the “spread of false information.”
On the other hand, was Supervisor Michael L. Shull lamenting, “I hope that everybody will try and work together and work something out.”
It is here people of good purpose, and perhaps better vision, have the opportunity to give relief to Augusta taxpayers and Staunton guardians.
So into the breach I charge! Or at least amble, wander, as old men do. But before offering what I think can reasonably serve all interests, I wish to give some background.
Augusta County voters rejected a $45 million courthouse project in 2016 by a 2-to-1 margin, proposing instead a $59 million offering is not adhering to the people’s obvious will.
As for Staunton, more money (the Big Dig, the Stonewall, Shakespeare theater) has been invested into making its historic downtown a tourist attraction, and an honoring of times past, than any other area of investment. In planning to mar the harmony of the existing skyline, while destroying a major part of its historical inventory, is to be financially counter-productive and culturally close-minded.
Over the next days I hope to enlist smarter people than myself to give expertise and correction where my ideas are faulty. But in the end to provide a plan, and an estimated cost, to establish a workable solution that satisfies court needs; while keeping the downtown unharmed.
Instead of tearing down the properties the county has already purchased, or has under option, let’s put them back to work. The 111 S. Augusta St. property, adjoining the General District Courts building, is 4,653 square feet. Let the Commonwealth attorney determine what space he needs. Then build on to that structure, as necessary, for that purpose.
The Echols Building’s 8,415 square feet could house the county clerk and all his records. If not enough; modern storage systems, and the rest of the connected Lawyers Row properties, could be utilized to make it all fit.
Since state law requires the clerk to reside within the courthouse, some effort will be necessary to technically meet this condition. Constructing a breezeway, a skywalk, or an enclosed promenade, between the Echols Building and the courthouse should satisfy this condition. If not, something else, less simple, can be employed.
The area vacated by the clerk’s move can then be re-purposed into a second courtroom. Adding an elevator on the outside, as well as improving the environment and shortcomings of an 100 plus year old courthouse, are justifiable.
This still leaves Barristers Row available for assignment. Naysayers, need to stand aside; while a “git er done” attitude takes over.
But all of this cost, and continuing county inconvenience, shouldn’t just be put on Augusta taxpayers and Courthouse patrons. In this regard I would suggest Staunton Council make two concessions.
First, end the charge to park downtown. Work with business owners and government employees to leave room for the needs of visitors, customers, and court patrons. But stop penalizing people for visiting the Queen City.
Secondly, Staunton could be more receptive to county proposals for cost sharing and cost savings. There are shortcomings for the county taxpayers and courthouse users when continuing in Staunton. Helping to offset some of the county losses, and justifying the inconveniences, just seems fair.
Quoting Mr. Shull again, “we need to work together and work something out.”
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
