Pyles: Staunton, Augusta County should work together to fix courthouse fiasco

Instead of tearing down the properties the county has already purchased, or has under option, let’s put them back to work. The 111 S. Augusta St. property, adjoining the General District Courts building, is 4,653 square feet. Let the Commonwealth attorney determine what space he needs. Then build on to that structure, as necessary, for that purpose.

The Echols Building’s 8,415 square feet could house the county clerk and all his records. If not enough; modern storage systems, and the rest of the connected Lawyers Row properties, could be utilized to make it all fit.

Since state law requires the clerk to reside within the courthouse, some effort will be necessary to technically meet this condition. Constructing a breezeway, a skywalk, or an enclosed promenade, between the Echols Building and the courthouse should satisfy this condition. If not, something else, less simple, can be employed.

The area vacated by the clerk’s move can then be re-purposed into a second courtroom. Adding an elevator on the outside, as well as improving the environment and shortcomings of an 100 plus year old courthouse, are justifiable.

This still leaves Barristers Row available for assignment. Naysayers, need to stand aside; while a “git er done” attitude takes over.