Pyles: Staunton City Council should support Augusta County's plan to build a courthouse in Verona

It may be time to ask of Staunton City Council what Joseph Welch asked of Senator Joseph McCarthy in 1954: “Have you no decency?”
Next week Staunton will hold a special called meeting meant to bring “clarity” to Augusta’s courthouse proposed exiting.
The discussion is likely to center on how much meddling in county business serves Staunton best: a lot or much more. Council has for too long acted as if it is entitled to Augusta County money and services without a thought to its impact on the country folk.
Had Staunton Council wanted to keep the courthouse in Staunton, it was in their power five years ago. I know, I was there.
To meet both conditions of the referendum — stay in Staunton, not spend $45 million — the Augusta County supervisors developed a $35 million construction plan to build on the existing courthouse site.
To comply with the space needs causing the new construction, more property was required. The city was asked to acquire and provide the land to the county with permission to build as necessary.
Augusta County, only on rare occasions, seeks to condemn property. When widening the road to Fort Defiance, the county bought an entire home and acreage at the property owner’s number, rather than to condemn for the required road frontage.
The idea of the county taking Staunton properties was simply unthinkable. If keeping the courthouse was essential to the city, this seemed to be a fair and necessary request.
Staunton refused to acquire property. Augusta was trying to find a solution; Staunton was choosing to exploit their supposed upper hand.
The county then wasted over $1 million and four years trying to fit an elephant into an orange crate.
Finally, the county came to conclude: “Enough already!” They would build on the most sensible, the least expensive, the most forward-looking site: the Government Center in Verona.
But even with this chairman Gerald Garber still found it a necessary to offer county assets to appease Staunton leadership. A ransom note, excuse me a “Memorandum of Understanding,” was agreed to by the two locality leaders. Staunton would support the county leaving in exchange for about $2 million of property.
How could it be acceptable, or even legal, to just give away county assets without acknowledging the people’s right to know, disagree or offer alternatives? Similarly, the minority on city council seem unhappy about not being part of this negotiation, thus causing the “clarity” meeting.
All of us need to stand up to authoritarian rule. Staunton’s mayor needs to share with her entire council and her voters what she intends to do, before doing it, same for Garber. Think about how much better we would all feel; if only at this ground roots level, we had governments living up to the simple notion of being by, for, and of the people.
As to Staunton’s “indecency”; after costing the good people of the county so many dollars in fruitless efforts to appease Staunton’s duplicity in both wanting the Courthouse to stay and making it impossible to do so, it is time to do the decent thing. With honesty and good wishes Staunton City Council needs to support, without cost, the County’s efforts to secure another referendum this year.
It won’t bring back Augusta’s wasted money, but it could be a helpful start in the two localities moving forward, together. Here’s hoping.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.