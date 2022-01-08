Pyles: Staunton City Council should support Augusta County's plan to build a courthouse in Verona

The idea of the county taking Staunton properties was simply unthinkable. If keeping the courthouse was essential to the city, this seemed to be a fair and necessary request.

Staunton refused to acquire property. Augusta was trying to find a solution; Staunton was choosing to exploit their supposed upper hand.

The county then wasted over $1 million and four years trying to fit an elephant into an orange crate.

Finally, the county came to conclude: “Enough already!” They would build on the most sensible, the least expensive, the most forward-looking site: the Government Center in Verona.

But even with this chairman Gerald Garber still found it a necessary to offer county assets to appease Staunton leadership. A ransom note, excuse me a “Memorandum of Understanding,” was agreed to by the two locality leaders. Staunton would support the county leaving in exchange for about $2 million of property.

How could it be acceptable, or even legal, to just give away county assets without acknowledging the people’s right to know, disagree or offer alternatives? Similarly, the minority on city council seem unhappy about not being part of this negotiation, thus causing the “clarity” meeting.