Pyles: Staunton council members don't respect their constituents

How are the continuing misjudgments by Mayor Andrea Oakes, and the majority of city council, in any way helpful for the well-being of Staunton residents? How is their continuing diminishment of transparent government in any way aligned with what is taught in U. S. civic lessons?
The four controlling members of Staunton Council have shown themselves poorly prepared for the responsibilities they now have. They have rejected the notion of a learning curve in governing. Instead they seem to think they already know enough to lead with no need for public, or even staff, input. I think they are wrong on both counts.
Consider when just after Ms. Oakes elevation to Mayor, she participated in an ill-advised meeting with Augusta Chairman Gerald Garber and significant Republican donor Tom Sheets. By local standards, it was a power event by local leaders. But by standards of open government, troubling.
The topic was the future of Augusta’s Courthouse. Later Mr. Garber would reference this meeting as proof of a newfound friendship with Staunton and a green light for a $70 million floodplain construction. What could go wrong?
Well, everything. Staunton Council reneged on its commitment and stopped the downtown build. The costs already expended by an imprudently eager Board, could not be recalled. Nor burdened on the rightful culprits: four Council members, seven Supervisors, and Mr. Sheets. Instead Augusta taxpayers were required to cover the $1.5 million wasted on the two different plans predicated on the Mayor and her like-minded colleagues giving their approval.
Where should Augusta taxpayers send the bill?
But even this big toe stub was not enough for Mayor Oakes to stop shooting before aiming. The Mayor denied a fellow Councilwoman a public document. A court case ensued finding the Mayor in the wrong and requiring her to pay nearly $8,000 of legal fees.
Ms. Oakes sent her bill to Staunton taxpayers, maybe the Supervisors should do the same.
Now the Mayor has shown support for limiting “Matters from the Public” in terms of commenters and length of comments. The favored proposal allows only 5 in-person speakers and 5 call-in speakers. They are limited to a mere 3 minutes to share their concerns or give appreciations. Additionally, council members are restricted to two-minute responses.
My questions to the four in charge are these: Isn’t the smothering of dissent more appropriate in Belarus and Russia than in the Queen City? And if you won’t hear from the public, how can you rightly represent them?
When limiting other opinions, the wrong priorities can more easily move ahead. Consider how long the pleas for help from Staunton’s west-end residents have continued as a Council afterthought. This while even today brick enhancements are being laid and pavements upgraded in the downtown.
People do not live on Central Avenue, where this latest version of “The Big Dig” continues. Only banks and businesses, but Staunton proper, has its standards. Not so much in a working class neighborhood.
While Council saw fit to invest $200,000 in golf carts, and many more dollars for frivolous brick work, the Federal Government has been tasked to determine what Council already knows. The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a $300,000 “Brownfield Assessment Grant” to advise Council where substandard conditions exist. Not to fix them, mind you, but to assess them.
The west end has been assessed, discussed, commented on and lamented for years. And still everything is in a “preplanning” stage. This while the downtown is always a work in progress. Some people may have just reasons to want to share their disappointments.
All those elected to serve the people would do well to read Edmund Burke’s 1774 “Speech to Electors of Bristol”. While concluding he owes the people his own best judgement, in deciding each matter; he goes in depth as to what he owes his constituency. “To deliver an opinion, is the right of all men; that of constituents is a weighty and respectable opinion, which a representative ought always to rejoice to hear; and which he ought always most seriously to consider”.