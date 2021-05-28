Pyles: Staunton council members don't respect their constituents

How are the continuing misjudgments by Mayor Andrea Oakes, and the majority of city council, in any way helpful for the well-being of Staunton residents? How is their continuing diminishment of transparent government in any way aligned with what is taught in U. S. civic lessons?

The four controlling members of Staunton Council have shown themselves poorly prepared for the responsibilities they now have. They have rejected the notion of a learning curve in governing. Instead they seem to think they already know enough to lead with no need for public, or even staff, input. I think they are wrong on both counts.

Consider when just after Ms. Oakes elevation to Mayor, she participated in an ill-advised meeting with Augusta Chairman Gerald Garber and significant Republican donor Tom Sheets. By local standards, it was a power event by local leaders. But by standards of open government, troubling.

The topic was the future of Augusta’s Courthouse. Later Mr. Garber would reference this meeting as proof of a newfound friendship with Staunton and a green light for a $70 million floodplain construction. What could go wrong?