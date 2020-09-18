Pyles: Staunton council members should be chosen by districts, not at-large elections

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It appears the cancer on the rule of law in Augusta County has metastasized into Staunton.

Representative democracy, guided by the best traditions of the peoples’ right to know and long established legal standards of process, has been abandoned in favor of what this country was founded to reject: kingships.

Monarchies were rejected because they generally used their power for their own good. Of course what good is having power if there isn’t a little vigorish for the family? Mark Robertson is a newly elected councilman and vice-mayor. His brother, Matthew Robertson, is the city’s sheriff. He leads a squad of nine primarily tasked with court security and document delivery.

Staunton also has a police department of 57. They are city funded and entrusted with the responsibility to serve and protect all 25,000 Staunton residents. Curiously the police have been told they are unneeded for council security. Instead the vice-mayor’s brother’s office is being paid to provide the service. If this were done openly, after consideration for, and input from, the police vhief and the sheriff; there is no problem.