Pyles: Staunton residents deserve a better mayor

From the outside, it appears Staunton mayor Andrea Oakes and councilwoman Amy Darby are better at disappointing, than improving, the city they campaigned to serve.

Last month Oakes and Darby failed to attend a called meeting, forcing it to end before it could start. Inconvenienced, misled and angered were feelings expressed by many residents who attended the meeting.

It was scheduled when three councilors petitioned for it. Because the city manager acted as required, he was dismissed. Staff throughout City Hall were left to consider their career choices.

More recently, Oakes and Darby, experienced what so many of their folks had just endured. They had gone to Richmond to speak against what representatives of Augusta County were lobbying for. That being a second, better informed, vote concerning the courthouse.

“We were completely bypassed in the subcommittee meeting this morning,” Darby said.

To which Oakes added: “It’s apparent Del. (John) Avoli is working with the board of supervisors to get this bill rammed through the General Assembly.”

How dare the General Assembly conduct themselves as does Staunton City Council! Calling out your General Assembly representative, who owes his election to the county not the city, is silly.

And now the Staunton school board is reporting Oakes and Darby is proposing to renege on the standard 50:50 split of new revenue. At issue seems to be about $250,000.

Which brings me back to the exiting of Mr. Steven Rosenberg as city manager. In an earlier column I noted there would be financial repercussions. This week the city released the cost: $194,220.56 approved for the former employee and up to $55,000 to contract for a candidate search company.

How sadly ironic the amount of money Staunton lacks to meet its commitment to their city kids, had just been squandered on settling a score.

But to what end? Any good is hard to envision.

In the last month they have enraged their constituents, unsettled their staff, squandered a quarter million dollars, abused their state delegation, shared plans to stiff the Staunton School Board and ended any goodwill they may have had with the Augusta Board of Supervisors.

Staunton residents deserve better and shouldn’t have to wait for the next election. There is a path forward; if only the ruling block would do something seemingly not in their nature: put the people first.

Oakes owes it to her voters to step down. This job is clearly not in her skill set. Taking this step, voluntarily, would go far in beginning the rehabilitation of her’s, and council’s, damaged reputations.

Then council needs to elect a consensus builder as mayor. The person best suited to give Staunton Council a much-needed facelift is councilman Terry Holmes. He has shown leadership in trying to bring peace in the past. And to his credit; Holmes has never been seen adding fuel to the fire.

Yes, he is not part of the majority. But that is part of his appeal. The majority remains the majority. And graciousness, by this council, would be a welcome tonic for what ails them

What will be accomplished, or not accomplished, will remain in the hands of a majority vote.

Holmes, I believe, will bring a needed steadiness and trustworthiness back to council. All members will be treated with respect, equally included in decisions, and caused to make points and counterpoints civilly.

Councils benefit when having competing views. At least that’s what my Bible says. Proverbs 27:17: “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.”

