Pyles: Staunton's schools deserve more funding

Despite a majority of Staunton’s City Council being moms, their profile is more akin to a collection of deadbeat dads. Like those loathsome cads, the council uses every tool at its disposal to deny, dispute and diminish its financial responsibilities.

Surprisingly, it was Staunton’s budget director who revealed the magnitude of the council’s deceptions. Using the long-standing revenue sharing formula to determine funds due, in comparison to actual transfers, he revealed that in 17 of 20 fiscal years, council underfunded schools.

The cumulative impact meant Staunton leaders had held back over $67 million from 2003 to 2022. This year is no different as council has proposed $114,395 less than the formula driven calculation required.

Had Staunton consistently funded according to its obligations, the schools would now be expecting $20,800,118 and not the proposed $14,700,000. But it is not just this one device used to deny teachers from comparable and adequate funding.

For FY2021, council projected revenues would retreat requiring $2.9 million in budget cuts. These reductions fell unequally on schools. The school board was forced to cut $1.8 million, but all other departments just $250,000 with the balance made up in less funding for future capital needs.

When revenue bounced back, school funding did not. Although absorbing 62% of the deficiencies, school officials gained back just 30% of the growth. They were left $200,000 short from where they had stood two years earlier.

Conversely, and unfairly, the other departments gained $2.35 million in excess to 2020 funding.

Schools do not have taxing power. They are reliant on council to provide its necessary funding. But the school boards are the ones required to determine educational needs, not councils. Rather than an annual face-off between the council and the school board, an objective division of revenues was negotiated.

When equally elected entities can agree on the sharing of growth revenue, or anything else, it is a win for good government.

Presently, there are more employees in Staunton schools than in Staunton government. So, it is not disproportional to council needs.

One of the results of the school underfunding is that “public safety” has replaced “education” at the top of city’s expenditures. I don’t doubt that there are legitimate reasons for additional police and fireman support, but it shouldn’t have been totally at the expense of education.

What should citizens process when observing how easily its government flouts its own agreement? Council’s habitual breaking of its word is dishonorable, and as such, unworthy of the people’s confidence.

Mayor Andrea Oakes has said education is a priority, but words are meaningless unless backed up with action. Not only does it fall on council to fund the school board’s request, but to initiate an aggressive plan to end Staunton’s educational disadvantages as well.

Waynesboro has 10% more students with 13% less residents than Staunton. It is a younger community perhaps in part because it cares more about education. Its education budget is $3 million higher than Staunton’s.

Recently, when parents took their concerns to Staunton council, the broadcasted take-away for some councilors was irritation at the bother of emails and the spelling of one of their names.

The sincerity of a commitment is shown in different forms. Better funding is one, petulant derision is not.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.