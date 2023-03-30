One of the ethical demands of our physicians is “do no harm.”

This expectation seems so primary in human interaction that formalizing it for those dedicated to healing us is insulting. But this week, we witnessed a practicing doctor, Scott Seaton, not only reject that notion but the one our mothers drilled in us: “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”

News accounts had detailed a bit of a mess at an earlier Augusta County Board of Supervisors gathering. The resignation of South River Supervisor Steve Morelli had two distinct reactions. From the county administrator came the board’s thanks for his service. From Seaton came a sinister accusation of “victims.”

Reports of Wednesday’s subsequent meeting revealed nothing about the supposed error. “Nothing” seems unacceptable. So either Seaton and like-minded Supervisor Pam Carter owe Mr. Morelli an apology, or they owe us an explanation.

It seems that Morelli had decided that resigning was in his best interest or the people’s. Seaton’s declaration asks us to think the worst of a man against the standing evidence of a good man dedicated to service.

So, what to think? As a supervisor, I probably spoke a couple of million words. I got in trouble over one of them: “boy.” It was a stupid, ill-considered, contextually racist use of the word. But, an old southern white guy calling a black reporter “boy” was a big deal. The story went national.

I had blundered. I apologized. People can make mistakes; Supervisors are human.

But how the board handles possible missteps tells as much about its members. Years ago, a fellow supervisor emailed a sexist, racist cartoon. I replied to it by advising I was bothered anyone might think I would enjoy such a joke. He apologized to all of us. That was the end of it.

Had I, or any other recipient, been more like today’s Wayne and Pastures supervisors, there would have been an unnecessary ugliness. A simple forwarding to a reporter of the supposed humor would have caused embarrassment for the board member and his family. But it would have served no good purpose.

This is not to suggest Morelli did anything wrong; Seaton did that. But it is to say some people stand ready to pounce on any real or imagined indiscretion. In those complex cases, reminders of basic human decency are necessary.

But what makes this episode disingenuous is using high-minded “transparency” as the rationale for what appears to be run-of-the-mill score-settling.

Those presenting the need for transparency are also part of the board that chooses to muzzle critics. The point of transparency is to let folks honestly see the sausage being made. With that knowledge, opinions can be formed. But if rebuttal is not wanted or, even better, encouraged, then the value is diminished.

The recently instituted three-minute limit on public comments, whether one or two hundred speakers, proves it is not about wearying repetitions or late hours but solely about stifling criticism.

The board used to be more aligned with the Constitutional right to petition the government concerning grievances. Or perhaps our longstanding belief of innocent until proven guilty.

Supervisors, for the good of the people and respect for our founding beliefs, used to sit through tough hours-long critiques. It wasn’t easy, but it was necessary and helpful for all.

The board once attracted sturdy, caring neighbors. Now it attracts a flurry of woke snowflakes. Supervisors, improve thyselves.