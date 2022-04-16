Pyles: This Easter, take a moment to think of those suffering

He is risen.

He is risen indeed!

And all of God’s people said, “Amen.”

My hope on this Easter morning is that your baskets and hearts are filled with goodies and goodness.

We are a blessed people.

And yet, Easter is such that it should not come and go without serious reflection of “the reason for the season.” William Booth, founder of the Salvation Army once said, “Put your ear down to the burdened, agonized heart of humanity, and listen to its pitiful wail for help.” As we celebrate Jesus victory over death we must remember he, too, was weakened to the point of pitiful wailing before he was set free.

We can take from this that if the world can condemn to death, the only perfect person, anyone can be wrongly accused, unfairly punished, heaped with scorn. As there is no shortage of people being seen as lesser by some self-identifying Christians; I wonder how this has come to be.

We are born innocent, predisposed to trusting and loving, and yet we can grow to hate, to be just the opposite of our God inspired intuition. The church and preaching of my youth, although of a time of segregation, sexual secrecy, and assumed adherence to a fairly strict caste system, did not focus, or deny, the general sins of the world. Only our sins, our relationship with Jesus, mattered.

Nearly every Sunday was built around these notions: God loves you, you are sinful, today is the day for your salvation. The alter was open and calling.

If we were to think less of the Black man, the Muslim mother, the anchor baby, the gays or the liberals we had to conclude that came from society not preaching God’s word. Yes, the world was sinful, but sin was sin.

It was before we determined, in church, that we were so righteous we had time to spend on fixing other folk’s failings. Think log and speck here.

In Luke there is Jesus recounting a parable of a Pharisee and a tax collector. The Pharisee with great pride announced his thankfulness he was not like other men — swindlers, evil-doers, adulterers — or even tax collectors. The tax collector for his part, stood apart, beat his breast, saying “Have mercy on me a sinner.” For Jesus it was the tax collector that had it right, who was justified.

The church’s seeming movement from the Great Commission to nationalism, tribalism, is not from the New Testament. Could it be the Sunday School song, that toddlers and preschoolers would so cheerfully belt out, now comes with a statement that the words are not meant to be taken literally?

“Red or yellow, black or white, they are precious in his sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world.”

Would the words of “Amazing Grace” be more applicable if changed to “...how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like thee?”

If the church wishes to reverse decline in membership, reputation and positive influence, my suggestion is to re-think its focus. Judge less, love more. Hear people’s pain, no matter who or what they are.

Imagine putting your ear down to listen to the wails of a burdened soul and hearing, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”

When God did, death became conquered, Easter was begun.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.