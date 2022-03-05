Pyles: Ukraine reminds us of the importance of being united

I cannot write a standard column about issues facing us locally when Ukraine is aflame and our world is on high alert.

There will be a time enough later, I hope, to share who’s dissing whom, and who needs help ciphering. But today, like most, I am struggling to make sense of how one man’s evil can hurt and harm so many. Here are some random thoughts of mine.

Our Second Amendment advocates have living, and dying, proof of the value of an armed citizenry. One of the many Moscow miscalculations was thinking Ukraine was like previous land invasions where the only opposition would be meager state defenses.

Our nation is said to have more guns than people. It is simply irrational to believe that against Constitutional protection, and immense gun owner resistance, we can, or should, disarm these folks.

Instead of trying to marginalize a core constituency, we should work to formally add gunowners to the “toolbox” of national defense. Ukraine did and they are benefitting from their trained citizen resistance.

In this moment, both the fossil fuel folks and the sustainable energy enthusiasts have reason to speak up. That the U. S. can still be held hostage by evil empires and desert despots is unacceptable.

Our energy “toolbox” must be such that our energy sources are uninterruptable. The United States now exports more energy than it imports.

The oil companies already have 9,000 federally approved oil leases that are untapped. Instead of using this crisis to stockpile new options, let’s “drill baby drill” now. But alongside the fossil fuel depletion now occurring, let’s build out wind and solar farms.

Last year in Virginia, 800 farms and 100,000 acres of farmland were taken out of agricultural production. If those 100,000 acres had solar collectors on them, the farmer could still farm and be paid to produce domestic power.

Let’s always be willing to open our hearts and our borders to people in need. My sister has friendships in Ukraine with folks she broke bread with through her church. They have shared pictures and video of their orphanage now under threat.

The kids are huddled in a church basement studying and being nurtured by loving parents and caregivers as the world outside erupts. We must be willing to make room, for our good share of these folks, as they are made homeless in a Putin contrived hellscape.

But the biggest takeaway in this war, where a psychopath is terrorizing peaceful people, is nuclear resources are likely more worrisome than purposeful. Nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine are internal threats to the people they were meant to support.

Missiles landing near the largest nuclear plant in Europe shows their vulnerability to an unhinged killer or a poorly trained arms technician. Nuclear energy plants need to be phased out and their dangerous residuals bomb proofed.

The world must demand atomic weaponry be eliminated. The idea that nations as deranged as Russia, Iran and North Korea could end much of humanity as we know it, is incomprehensible. For all the national treasure consumed in the advance of tactical nuclear weapons, we know using them will only be in desperate retribution.

Ultimately our greatest protection lies in our solidarity. We all must unite behind our chosen president. Our greatest power has always been in being an indivisible “United” States. We need peace in our villages to insure peace in the world.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.