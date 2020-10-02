Pyles: Vote yes for redistricting reform

These are not the halcyon days of our republic. Instead of calm we have chaos. Instead of tranquility we have turbulence. But hope may be on the horizon.

Recently Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, made an announcement. In case you missed it, the state senator was forming an action committee to lead an effort for a fairer way to draw election districts and himself for governor.

Hanger had been a nearly singular Republican voice against gerrymandering, the process of drawing political voting districts by the party in power to keep that party in power. He did this even while it benefitted he and his party. “Statesmanship” is not a word used much anymore, for good reason, but could make a comeback when considering this man.

Now that the Rorschach inkblots, posing as legislative districts, are out of favor by the out of favor Republicans, he is not alone. Except, with the shoe now being on the other foot, Democrats are having second thoughts.

Perfection is known to be the enemy of the good. And the Constitutional amendment Hanger supports might indeed have weaknesses. In fact, he had offered a different plan in the legislature. But with an eye on the better, not the perfect, he put his own preference aside. The public expects continual improvement but generally prefers the gradual to the grand.