Pyles: Waynesboro's proposal for hazard pay not fair

Waynesboro City Council is proposing to give all its direct reports financial bonuses in proportion to a considered risk assessment. The compensations range from $500 to $2,000. They are categorizing this additional compensation as COVID-19 Hazard Pay.
But for me this plan has a few shortcomings that may be worthy of re-consideration. Foremost is the fact that there are many who are being ignored because they do not work directly for city council. But their efforts are no less dangerous and no less at the direction of council and Virginia Code.
The most publicized problems, where the disease is impacting local activities, are in Waynesboro schools and the regional jail. Both entities are Waynesboro governmental responsibilities. To ignore teachers and jail employees, who are at the most risk when awarding hazard pay, is a misaimed shot.
If constitutional office employees, who work side by side other Waynesboro staffers, are not included in the bonuses; that would be an unfair oversight. COVID-19 puts at equal hazard risk all those who work in the same building. Treasurer employees, and the like, are as important and as worthy as say those who work in zoning.
There are volunteers at Waynesboro’s First Aid Crew, in particular, and others working with the needy, in general, who are facing the same hazards but for free. Is this an inequity without a solution?
And then there are those who go to work every day, in other Waynesboro hazard zones, without equivalent combat pay. Local wage earners, who pay city taxes, show up every day at grocery stores, in restaurants, and retail establishments.
We all benefit from their efforts in being able to maintain a semblance of normality and in the revenues added to the city budget. Not everything can be fair. But there will be some resentment. It is unusual, for a reason, when tax funded employees gain extras generally unavailable to non-government workers.
I think the city is making a sincere effort to be helpful to their employees. But I would suggest they be more targeted in their response to the pandemic. And then I would have a separate discussion as regards worker compensation.
In war an injured soldier is not responsible for his health costs. The financial impact for those recoveries are covered, largely, by Uncle Sam. If a Waynesboro police officer falls ill to COVID he might lose more than $2,000 worth of sick days, co-pays, and deductibles; as well as the opportunity to pick-up some overtime pay.
This means luck, rather than actual sickness, will determine winners and losers among our public servants. Rather than compensations unrelated to whether or not one becomes ill, why not propose that days out, used in quarantining and fighting COVID-19, not go against an employee’s sick days? Additionally, consider paying all additional out of pocket costs for the treatment of the disease.
This may or may not be more expensive for the city but surely it is a fairer way to help those who fall ill in service to their community. Working to implement this policy for Constitutional offices, the School Board, the regional jail and landfill should be a given.
As to employee salaries; consider why no raises were originally proposed in this year’s budget. If what was thought true then has changed, react accordingly. I suppose when council was setting its budget they used very conservative revenue projections, as they should have.
In April no one would have thought themselves able to project the impact of the pandemic on city revenues. The possibility of huge cuts from the state and disastrous drops in local sales and meals tax were surely top of mind. But since then six months of local revenues have been received and the state’s budget has been posted.
If council can now revise its budget projections, based on some actual results foreshadowing better numbers, do it. And if employees can now receive increases earlier justified but then denied; few should think that wrong.
In keeping those enduring COVID-19 sickness financially sound, and all employees fairly compensated, city council will have made defensible decisions. And maybe more importantly, will have found a way to make all Waynesboro employees feel valued.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!