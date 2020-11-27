Pyles: Waynesboro's proposal for hazard pay not fair

This may or may not be more expensive for the city but surely it is a fairer way to help those who fall ill in service to their community. Working to implement this policy for Constitutional offices, the School Board, the regional jail and landfill should be a given.

As to employee salaries; consider why no raises were originally proposed in this year’s budget. If what was thought true then has changed, react accordingly. I suppose when council was setting its budget they used very conservative revenue projections, as they should have.

In April no one would have thought themselves able to project the impact of the pandemic on city revenues. The possibility of huge cuts from the state and disastrous drops in local sales and meals tax were surely top of mind. But since then six months of local revenues have been received and the state’s budget has been posted.

If council can now revise its budget projections, based on some actual results foreshadowing better numbers, do it. And if employees can now receive increases earlier justified but then denied; few should think that wrong.

In keeping those enduring COVID-19 sickness financially sound, and all employees fairly compensated, city council will have made defensible decisions. And maybe more importantly, will have found a way to make all Waynesboro employees feel valued.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.