Pyles: We should give Biden a chance to help rural Virginians

Businesses and markets look for stability. They will run from chaos when determining where to settle, whose products to buy and to whom to sell. The more we disparage one another, belittle our brothers, the more we all are set back.

President-Elect Biden has asked for a chance to prove himself. It would serve us well to do as much. But not to just passively watch and hope he reads our minds. Rather to seize this opportunity to share our needs and work together to address.

On our “to do” list is broadband for all. Making open land more valuable for living and working brings benefit to our people. We need the opportunity for our homes to become work centers as they presently are for millions now.

We need our secondary roads safe, our gravel roads paved under, just as badly as Fairfax needs its next four lane cloverleaf. Our economy, our ability to supply fuel, feed, and food are just as dependent on good, safe, roads as are the needs of northern Virginian commuters.

Insuring that the children of farm and factory workers have equal access to necessary life skills, collegiate preparation, and technical training; as the youngsters of the more affluent professionals, is simply how we build a more vibrant economy with prosperous communities.