Pyles: We should give Biden a chance to help rural Virginians

In January, President Trump will give way to President-Elect Joe Biden. Most of my neighbors, fellow church members, and friends will be distressed. It is understandable.
Mr. Trump correctly identified an aggrieved population — rural America. But he misunderstood the causes. He believed it was immigrants, progressives, Muslims, the media, urban dwellers and, of course, Democrats that held us back.
And because he misidentified the problem, his solutions missed the mark. The restricting and marginalizing of the least, the different, among us did nothing to help the rest of us. His main policy initiatives were inadequate to actually help communities where neighbors are “down the road” not “down the block.”
Consider the promise to rid the tax code of loopholes unfairly benefitting the rich. It was a good one. But it never happened. Instead a tax relief package, heavily beneficial for those who needed it the least, was enacted.
If the goal was to make the tax burden on Middle America a little less onerous; it failed. Rather than spreading the burden, the net burden increased. Despite a dynamic economy, record low unemployment, the budget was adding a trillion dollars of debt annually, even before Covid-19.
Newly applied tariffs, advertised as punishment for unfair trade policies, instead backfired penalizing farm communities and U.S. consumers. Failure was obvious in the providing of $16 billion in subsidies for Midwest growers. And while our exporters were punished with loss of sales, what we did import cost each of us more.
Replacing billions of dollars in sales to Chinese consumers with subsidies funded with rural Virginians’ taxes is not the way to help the farmers or taxpayers.
President Trump counted on “his people” being assuaged by penalizing the supposed enemies rather than addressing their actual needs. Consider what it would have meant if the motto and objective had been “Broadband Across the Land” instead of “Build the Wall.”
The enemy isn’t other people, whatever their color, their religion, their nationality. It is the changes in industry causing the movement of people from where jobs are leaving to where they are going. It is the impact of altering demographics that we have to understand and address.
In 1950, Fairfax County had a population of 98,557, today it stands at 1,143,528. For Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County, we have increased from 66,436 to 122,958. What this means politically is while we once had 67% of the voting power of Fairfax, we are now a meager 11%. And we have done much better than so many other rural areas who are actually down from their 1950 census.
The cities and suburbs have simply grown exponentially while we rural Virginians have not kept pace. And in the absence of actual political clout, we need to develop other ways to influence policies. This will mean working with those in power, no matter their affiliations.
Businesses and markets look for stability. They will run from chaos when determining where to settle, whose products to buy and to whom to sell. The more we disparage one another, belittle our brothers, the more we all are set back.
President-Elect Biden has asked for a chance to prove himself. It would serve us well to do as much. But not to just passively watch and hope he reads our minds. Rather to seize this opportunity to share our needs and work together to address.
On our “to do” list is broadband for all. Making open land more valuable for living and working brings benefit to our people. We need the opportunity for our homes to become work centers as they presently are for millions now.
We need our secondary roads safe, our gravel roads paved under, just as badly as Fairfax needs its next four lane cloverleaf. Our economy, our ability to supply fuel, feed, and food are just as dependent on good, safe, roads as are the needs of northern Virginian commuters.
Insuring that the children of farm and factory workers have equal access to necessary life skills, collegiate preparation, and technical training; as the youngsters of the more affluent professionals, is simply how we build a more vibrant economy with prosperous communities.
Finally whether through improvements to the Affordable Care Act, an expansion of Medicare, or an actual proposal of something better from Republicans, we need access to healthcare that can heal us without bankrupting us.
Rural America feels slighted. As America was building its future; it left the folks back home to fend for themselves. We owe it to them, and ourselves, to get this fixed.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.
