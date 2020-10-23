Pyles: When will politicians go against self-interest and put people first?

However, the answer is not a secret meeting where a public decision is privately decided before the public has its fair say. People can accept losing a fair fight but will not easily get over a fixed fight.

These council folks, Mayor Andrea Oakes, Vice-Mayor Mark Robertson, Councilman Stephen Caffey and Councilwoman Amy Darby, are caught in a trap of their own making. They can no longer make a decision based on the totality of evidence, even if they change their minds, because they have already surrendered their vote.

If they go back on their word; Augusta County taxpayers will lose about $100,000 spent by supervisors for property options they will have no reason to exercise. But in sticking to their promises they insure the demise of Staunton’s Historic District as well as a $15 million penalty on Augusta taxpayers. (This is the added cost to shoehorn the new Courthouse onto a minimal city lot instead of on open acreage in Verona.)

All public hearings should have the ability to move a council or a board to its best decision. Not by the numbers, but by the quality of the advocacy. To know four of seven council members have already made a commitment to the wealthy and the politically powerful, before giving their citizens a say, is disheartening. But not something unique.

Unique would be to go against self-interest by putting the people first. Again if this were you, what would you do? Recuse yourself or dance with the one that paid for the night?

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.