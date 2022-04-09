Pyles: Youngkin should put his business acumen to better use

Former Gov. Ralph Northam left a huge budget surplus for the new administration’s consideration.

So far, the prevailing sentiment seems to be J. G. Wentworth’s “it’s our money and we want it now.”

Count me in, sort of.

But I’d like to know if this one-time opportunity, over $1 billion of undesignated revenue, might have better use than simply a series of tax cuts that may not last past the next economic downturn.

Has Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a successful investor in some 80 companies worldwide, considered applying his business knowledge to the advantage of his constituency? There is low hanging fruit in the form of over 100 locally funded Emergency Operation Centers. Consolidating all these cost centers into a sparse few, operated by perhaps Virginia’s State Police, can save millions while improving the operations.

For example, Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County operate three separate 911 centers at a total cost of $4.4 million. But the cost per resident varies due to economies of scale putting Augusta at $28, Staunton at $42 and Waynesboro at $53. Consider the savings if the cost was $28 for everyone.

Today’s technology is such that consolidation is limited only by political finagling. Emergency dispatches, disaster coordinations, medical support and police communication can all benefit when all are outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment.

Adding emergency room doctors for in-ambulance communication is past due for all medical transfers. Police body cameras, as well as the storage capacity and retrieval capability for the videos, should be included in this future state responsibility.

And finally for rural Virginians, where there are gaps in communication coverage? Required cell towers should be identified and built.

If not investment, why not offer fairness? One of the Youngkin’s proposals is to increase the standard deduction for tax filers. It has the same value whether in Fairfax or Halifax. Certainly, that is how tax application or tax relief should be administered.

That was not the case in the original, and existing, Car Tax distribution. The newly identified revenue can remedy that now.

Presently, 34 localities in Southwest Virginia with far less means but a greater population than Fairfax County, receive $135 million less in car tax help. My calculations are that for under $1 billion, which is less than this year’s surplus, all Virginia localities can be given tax relief equality. (Local gains in millions: Waynesboro $2.4, Staunton $3.0, Augusta $10.)

Youngkin has spoken of the problem of higher vehicle values ballooning tax levies. But his only help has been a change in vehicle classification. With the right conditions placed on the new funding, “No Car Tax” could finally become a reality.

Youngkin has just four years to make his mark. The gamble in his present initiatives is the economy will not sour and he will not face a choice of harmful cuts or higher taxes. Or worse for his legacy and our good, would be his leaving Virginia finances worse than what he inherited.

But he could be a governor remembered for making a difference. The need for Emergency Operation Centers is not up for debate. Only the efficiency and efficacy matter: costs and results. Youngkin, a business master craftsman, has a unique opportunity to bring the best of business and politics together for everyone’s good.

Or he could be the one who actually “gives a darn” about small town and country life. “We the people” come in different measures but deserve equal respect. A governor who is willing to simply level the playing field will not be forgotten by those who often are.

Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian.