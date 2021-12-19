Shin: Pandemic can't stop Rotary Club members from giving back

In spring 2010, I became a member of the Rotary Club of Waynesboro. I have grown to love what Rotary is all about in fulfilling its motto of “Service Above Self” in its seven areas of focus.
During 11 years of active service in the capacity of member and chairperson of several committees as well as a board director, I witnessed the sustainable impact of Rotary service, funds, and projects on multitudes of local and global community members.
In late fall 2019, I felt deeply honored to accept the position of president. It is quite the understatement to say my presidential year (Rotary year July 2020 through June 2021) was a humbling, challenging and heartfelt one.
As the COVID-19 pandemic made its appearance and blanketed our community with a multitude of challenges, I witnessed a force stronger than the breaks of a pandemic, and that was the shining resilience of service and compassion demonstrated by so many of our Rotary and community members. Needs of our community were evident and urgent but were met without hesitation and a rapid and intentional pivot of focus was made by the hands and hearts of our very own.
Many of these reaching hands were Rotary members who are so deeply involved locally in the Waynesboro Public School system, Waynesboro YMCA, Valley Pastoral Counseling, United Way SAW, Augusta Health and the Waynesboro Salvation Army, just to name a few.
Our Rotary Club normally completes an annual district grant hands-on project and this was not halted in 2020-21 as our club and family members provided 100+ COVID-safe hands-on hours and $8000 in funds (raised during our annual fundraiser and with a matching district grant) to transform two large blank spaces in the barn at Creative Works Farm (creativeworksfarm.org). These two classrooms have been completely set up to provide multi-functional classrooms for their Camp LIGHT, a summer day camp program for individuals with special needs and at-risk youth.
Several other hands-on experiences, many of which are annual, also kept our Rotarians involved making an impact throughout the year while prioritizing safety, and they include: South River Clean-Up, Salvation Army bell-ringing (approx. 65 hours), collection of 60+ coats for the winter Clothes for Comfort Drive, WARM shelter garden beautification, distribution of school lunches to remote-learning students and donating foods and funds to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in step with our Rotary District 7570’s hunger initiative, and Salvation Army shed clean-up.Our reach was furthered even more by $20,000 contribution to support local nonprofit organizations such as the WARM shelter and the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic, and, more globally, Rotary International’s continued fight to eradicate polio (remains endemic in two countries).
Ten $1000 academic scholarships were awarded to incredible and deserving graduating high school students who sustained their superhero status even through a challenging year. Waynesboro Public School Educators and Staff, as well as several community members and leaders, were recognized for their unrelenting service to countless families and the community during such unprecedented times. All of this, while our club transitioned from in-person weekly meetings, to remote meetings, to a new hybrid format which involved the Wayne Theatre and Zoom attendees and opened up our possibilities to a farther reaching network of programs and speakers.
You see, Rotary was never canceled; it was quite the contrary. Hearts of service and the human spirit seem to push forward, especially in the face of adversity in an intensifying crescendo, if Rotarians can help it.
During my year as Rotary Club president, I was humbled by witnessing the effects of our community and club members stepping up with full force and without hesitation to reach out to neighbors while fulfilling many of our club projects and beyond.
I believe Rotary is in a perfect position within our amazing community to continue supporting crucial work that is accomplished every single day. Although it was a year filled with plenty of challenges and obstacles, I am so thankful for the momentum that was created and I only see it becoming amplified.
Check out what the Rotary Club of Waynesboro is up to now at waynesbororotary.org.
Rebecca Shin is a former president of the Waynesboro Rotary Club.