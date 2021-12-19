Shin: Pandemic can't stop Rotary Club members from giving back

Ten $1000 academic scholarships were awarded to incredible and deserving graduating high school students who sustained their superhero status even through a challenging year. Waynesboro Public School Educators and Staff, as well as several community members and leaders, were recognized for their unrelenting service to countless families and the community during such unprecedented times. All of this, while our club transitioned from in-person weekly meetings, to remote meetings, to a new hybrid format which involved the Wayne Theatre and Zoom attendees and opened up our possibilities to a farther reaching network of programs and speakers.

You see, Rotary was never canceled; it was quite the contrary. Hearts of service and the human spirit seem to push forward, especially in the face of adversity in an intensifying crescendo, if Rotarians can help it.

During my year as Rotary Club president, I was humbled by witnessing the effects of our community and club members stepping up with full force and without hesitation to reach out to neighbors while fulfilling many of our club projects and beyond.