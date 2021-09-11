Stewart: I was stuck in Washington on Sept. 11

I have worked in D.C. for nine years. One of the few places that was still open near Union Station was the Irish Times Bar and Grill. It was one of my favorite haunts to go to for lunch. It was standing room only. The people there could not leave D.C. They were using plasticware to serve food and beer. I ordered a beer. I took it outside, crossed the street and sat down and leaned against the building. I kept trying my cell phone to contact my wife.

The TV at the Irish Times was telling us about another plane that was hijacked and it was heading toward Washington. I knew they would never allow the aircraft to make it to D.C.; they would shoot it down. My wife was a teacher in Manassas. I was afraid the aircraft would go by that location. I knew they would shoot the aircraft down in the least populated area. It was near impossible to get a line from my cell phone because everyone else was doing the same thing, calling somebody.

I finally got a ringtone and I heard my wife’s voice. I told her about the aircraft coming towards her and she informed me it crashed in Pennsylvania. She was upset with me when she found out I was in Washington. She knew that D.C. was a target of the terrorists.