Democracy dies in darkness.

It’s a slogan The Washington Post uses, but it could apply anywhere. Despite former President Donald Trump’s attacks on media, coverage of local news is an essential function of our democracy.

And unfortunately, one of Trump’s main apologists, Fox News, has done a great deal to denigrate the reputation of hardworking journalists — print, digital and broadcast — and to amplify distortions about media. As one national opinion columnist said last week, Fox News is not a news organization, it is a propaganda outlet.

One of Virginia’s U.S. senators, Mark Warner, recognizes the need for newsrooms small and large to remain. Warner, D-Va, has joined 13 colleagues in the U.S. Senate to introduce a resolution making April 2023 “Preserving and Protecting Local News Month.”

Warner says in a press release about the resolution that “local news outlets are relied on to keep our citizens informed, combat disinformation, and serve as a critical check on our government institutions.”

The senator also makes reference to continued budget cuts, closing of newsrooms and staff reductions. The Warner press release notes that employment in U.S. newspaper, television, radio and digital newsrooms fell by 26 percent between 2008 and 2020.

But the cause continues.

And no matter the size of the newsroom, where else but your local newspaper will tell you about the taxes needed to fund the local government, an obituary on a community icon or which local high school won a state championship?

There is no blowing of The News Virginian’s horn. But in just the past two weeks, the newspaper and other media outlets have covered the retirement of Shenandoah Valley Sen. Emmett Hanger, the retirement of Mary Baldwin University President Pamela Fox, and the hiring of new Mary Baldwin President Jeff Stein.

The News Virginian and other outlets have covered budget discussions and possible tax increases in both Augusta County and Waynesboro, and updated progress on a new Virginia Museum of Natural History in downtown Waynesboro. Where else but your local media outlets will you find these things out?

The Watergate scandal 50 years ago was relentlessly reported on by The Washington Post. Vigorous pursuit of the scandal by the newspaper combined with bipartisan investigation in Congress led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

What if there had been no Woodward and Bernstein to uncover the scandal? Congress might have provided the necessary check on an abuse of presidential power. But it was the light shined on the scandal by The Post and the ongoing revelations that helped the United States survive a constitutional crisis.

Preserving democracy is vital. But without local news, the potential for abuse of democracy becomes greater.