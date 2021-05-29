Surette: American Families Plan is an investment in our nation

I’ve never understood the Republican negative reaction to using government money — which is, after all, funded by all of us together — for the nation’s improvement or raising and using taxes for that improvement.

I’ve heard Republicans say, of real estate taxes that go to support schools, “Well, I don’t have kids in school. Why should I have to pay for them?”

Why? Because maybe that kid in a well-funded classroom is not yours, but she could be your geriatric doctor when you are elderly. Because another kid in a well-funded classroom may be your pilot on a vacation.

Don’t we want smart, competent, educated folks working in this nation? Surely, we can see the value of using our tax dollars to improve the lives of everyone?