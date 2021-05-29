Surette: American Families Plan is an investment in our nation

People who own homes put money into them. You know, replace a furnace or a roof, buy a new water heater. It can often be a financial burden.
And sometimes, folks decide to make improvements, enlarging a space, updating a bathroom. These also cost a lot of money.
The way I think of it is this: When putting money into your house, you are exchanging one form of wealth for another. It’s not like you’re taking money and throwing it away.
No, you are exchanging cash for an increase in your house’s value. You still have the wealth, just in another form. Putting money into your house is a gain, not a loss.
President Joe Biden recently announced his American Families Plan. This came shortly after the layout of The American Jobs Plan.
Both are enormous initiatives, they will cost the nation a lot. A lot.
The Republican reaction to these proposals (which will pass both legislative bodies) was one of shock, dismay, and horror. Oh my, the money! Wherever will we get it?
We’ll get it by making sure that 1% of the wealthiest people in this nation pay their fair share of taxes.
It can seem alarming to spend huge sums of money; it feels reckless. Until you realize, no, it’s not throwing money away. It’s an investment that will improve America — the same way that remodeled kitchen makes your house better and more valuable.
I’ve never understood the Republican negative reaction to using government money — which is, after all, funded by all of us together — for the nation’s improvement or raising and using taxes for that improvement.
I’ve heard Republicans say, of real estate taxes that go to support schools, “Well, I don’t have kids in school. Why should I have to pay for them?”
Why? Because maybe that kid in a well-funded classroom is not yours, but she could be your geriatric doctor when you are elderly. Because another kid in a well-funded classroom may be your pilot on a vacation.
Don’t we want smart, competent, educated folks working in this nation? Surely, we can see the value of using our tax dollars to improve the lives of everyone?
Biden has let the nation know the American Families Plan is an investment: “The American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan are once-in-a-generation investments in our nation’s future. The American Jobs Plan will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s physical infrastructure and workforce, and spark innovation and manufacturing here at home. The American Families Plan is an investment in our children and our families—helping families cover the basic expenses that so many struggle with now, lowering health insurance premiums, and continuing the American Rescue Plan’s historic reductions in child poverty. Together, these plans reinvest in the future of the American economy and American workers and will help us out-compete China and other countries around the world.”
The American Families plan will provide at least four years of free education. Republicans, don’t you want an educated citizenry?
It will provide support to lower and middle income families, reducing child poverty. Republicans, don’t you want our children to live good, solid American lives?
It will extend tax cuts to families. Republicans, you do see that more than just wealthy and corporate America should have tax breaks?
It will provide for free Pre-K and Kindergarten for all children. Republicans, can’t you see how valuable having an educated populace is?
It will make sure that the one percent in this country who make over $400,000 per year will have their taxes increase. Republicans, don’t you want wealthy Americans and corporations to pay their fair share, like the rest of us?
By many standards, America is rated a third world country now because we lack health care for all and funds for education.
We have a high rate of infant mortality, a crumbling infrastructure, high levels of inequality, and an ever-booming criminal justice system.
We have soaring rates of obesity and gun violence, more than any other developed country.
Let’s live up to our American ideals and spend some money to make America great again.
Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.