Surette: Biden administration is not failing

In March 2021, the Democrats passed the successful $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to boost the economy. Real gross domestic product growth this quarter is expected to be 5%, and the stock market has hit new highs, as did Black Friday sales.

This plan began an entirely new way for our government to grapple with the needs of ordinary Americans.

With more than $5 billion in rental assistance and the expanded Child Tax Credit, by the end of October, $66 billion has gone to more than 36 million households, cutting the child poverty rate in half.

In the summer, Biden guided the infrastructure package through. It’s a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill for road and bridge repair and for providing broadband across the country.

And boy, do we need broadband.

Now the $2.2 trillion Build Back Better bill has passed the House. This bill calls for universal pre-kindergarten, funding for child and elder care, a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and protection against climate change. All of this is life-changing for Americans.

All this is revolutionary. What’s the best thing about this revolution? It’s being accomplished through legislation and law, and not, through a violent takeover of Congress and the murder of police officers.

Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.