Surette: Biden administration is not failing

I’ve been watching The Great Duping of America. Mostly it consists of these lies: inflation is President Joe Biden’s fault (it’s not), high gas prices are Biden’s fault (they’re not) and the government helping their citizens is socialism (it’s not).
And of course, the old boring lies that most Americans are sick of: Covid it is a hoax (it’s real), masks don’t help (they do), being vaccinated means you’ve lost your freedom (um…huh?) and then, of course, Donald Trump is president (oh, please).
The worst lie making the rounds though is that the Biden administration is failing.
It’s not.
In her Nov. 27 column, historian Heather Cox Richardson quotes Nate Cohn on this matter, saying that, “The policies President Joe Biden and the Democrats are putting in place are hugely popular, and yet Biden’s own popularity numbers have dropped into the low 40s. It’s a weird disconnect that Cohn explains by suggesting that, above all, voters want ‘normalcy,’” but normalcy is not coming our way anytime soon.
Let’s face it, Democrats really need to step up their messaging about the following:
» Soon after his election, Biden began the reversing of Trump’s anti-global policies, reentering the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization.
» Vaccine numbers under Trump after a year of Covid? 13.5 million.
» Vaccine numbers under Biden after 10 months in office? 195 million.
As Cox points out, “In March 2021, the Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package to rebuild the economy, and it has worked spectacularly. Real gross domestic product growth this quarter is expected to be 5%, and the stock market has hit new highs, as did Black Friday sales yesterday.”
And what about the supposed, ‘’shortages?” As soon as the Biden administration got workers, industry leaders and port managers to clear the freight piled on wharves, the number of containers sitting on docks is down 33% — and shipping prices are down 25%. Walmart, Target and Home Depot all have plenty of inventory on hand for the holiday season.
According to Mastercard, Thanksgiving weekend sales were up 15% over 2020.
The unemployment rate has not been this low since we first landed men on the moon. It’s 2%. Under Trump? 20%.
The Biden administration and the Democratic-led Congress have ushered in long overdue and sweeping changes to help ordinary Americans.
The Trump administration gave tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans.
This plan began an entirely new way for our government to grapple with the needs of ordinary Americans.
With more than $5 billion in rental assistance and the expanded Child Tax Credit, by the end of October, $66 billion has gone to more than 36 million households, cutting the child poverty rate in half.
In the summer, Biden guided the infrastructure package through. It’s a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill for road and bridge repair and for providing broadband across the country.
And boy, do we need broadband.
Now the $2.2 trillion Build Back Better bill has passed the House. This bill calls for universal pre-kindergarten, funding for child and elder care, a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, and protection against climate change. All of this is life-changing for Americans.
All this is revolutionary. What’s the best thing about this revolution? It’s being accomplished through legislation and law, and not, through a violent takeover of Congress and the murder of police officers.
Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.