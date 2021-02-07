Surette: Capitol attack was sedition

Sedition is a felony. According to the U.S. Code, sedition occurs when people conspire to use force to oppose, overthrow or destroy the U.S. government.

It is punishable by a prison sentence, and if an elected official commits sedition, the punishment is that they can never hold office again.

What we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was undoubtedly just that: Sedition.

We saw and heard former President Donald Trump rile up a mob of people through his tweets: “It’s going to be wild!” and his speech, urging them to go to the Capitol to, “Fight like hell,” to take back our country. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s sometime lawyer, urged “combat” in a speech before Jan. 6.

Trump’s speech on that day was riddled with lies about his election loss; he claimed he won the election and had been claiming that in the weeks leading up to the riot at the Capitol.

He claimed – against all evidence to the contrary—that his loss was illegal because of voter fraud. There was none.