Surette: Capitol attack was sedition

Sedition is a felony. According to the U.S. Code, sedition occurs when people conspire to use force to oppose, overthrow or destroy the U.S. government.
It is punishable by a prison sentence, and if an elected official commits sedition, the punishment is that they can never hold office again.
What we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was undoubtedly just that: Sedition.
We saw and heard former President Donald Trump rile up a mob of people through his tweets: “It’s going to be wild!” and his speech, urging them to go to the Capitol to, “Fight like hell,” to take back our country. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s sometime lawyer, urged “combat” in a speech before Jan. 6.
Trump’s speech on that day was riddled with lies about his election loss; he claimed he won the election and had been claiming that in the weeks leading up to the riot at the Capitol.
He claimed – against all evidence to the contrary—that his loss was illegal because of voter fraud. There was none.
He claimed – in many suits that were ultimately thrown out of every court where they were presented – that his election win had been stolen. It was not.
He’d been claiming this for 77 days.
There can be no doubt that Trump’s rhetoric led to an appalling tragedy. On Feb. 1, The New York Times published an article laying out how, “For 77 days between the election and the inauguration, President Donald J. Trump attempted to subvert American democracy with a lie about election fraud that he had been grooming for years.”
This led to many groups of Trump supporters believing that they had been summoned by him to overthrow the election and the government. Rioters can be seen screaming that they were “invited” by Trump.
One of those groups, as outlined by the New York Times, was founded by former member of the Trump administration, Stephen Bannon. Other administration members, together with Trump, worked for 77 days to overtake the Capitol on Jan. 6. It was an organized event.
During the organizing of armed insurrection, Trump spent time pressuring Republican members of Congress to support his ludicrous claims of voter fraud. And that worked for him: 137 members of the House – even after their lives had been threatened – refused to affirm the election of President Joe Biden.
One of those was our 6th Congressional District Representative Ben Cline.
There’s no question that the snarling, violent, out-of-control rioters on Jan. 6 are domestic terrorists who came prepared to fight, heavily armed, to overturn a lawful election and put Trump back in office.
They planted pipe bombs at both the Democratic National and the Republican National Committees.
The rioters stormed the Capitol, killing Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick. Two other officers have since committed suicide. One hundred and forty others were injured. Rioters ransacked peoples’ desks and some wiped human feces on the walls of that hallowed building.
When Trump finally did speak to those supporters who had brought death and destruction to the U.S. Capitol, he told them he loved them. This was while members of Congress were still hiding from his mob, fearing for their lives.
The New York Times article informs us that the Cline Center, which studies political violence worldwide, has stated that the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by a senseless mob was a coup, an “organized and illegal attempt to intervene” and overturn a lawful election. This is sedition.
It remains to be seen if Trump will be convicted by the Senate in the impeachment trial. If history serves as a guide, he won’t. The majority of Republican Senators are either too cowardly or too delusional—believing Trump’s assertions – to convict.
If Trump is allowed to go free, he can return to public life. This would be dangerous to our country, and our wobbly democracy. Trump and his supporters will never stop repeating his lies. His betrayals to our Constitution and our country should be punished, according to the U.S. Code. He needs to be jailed for sedition and never return to political life. If this doesn’t happen, America will be on very shaky ground.
Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.