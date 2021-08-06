Surette: Congress needs to pass the Voting Rights Act

I write this on the first anniversary of U.S. Representative John Lewis’ death. Candlelight vigils will be held tonight across the country to honor his life and the work that began with the fight for voting rights in the 1960s.
Ironically and tragically, his fight for enfranchisement is today under siege, with many states enacting laws to restrict voters’ access to the ballot box. Republicans say that voting restrictions are necessary to stop what they claim is voter fraud.
Voter fraud is non-existent.
Republicans know this.
The Brennan Center for Justice reports: “The Brennan Center’s seminal report The Truth About Voter Fraud conclusively demonstrated that most allegations of fraud turn out to be baseless and that most of the few remaining allegations reveal irregularities and other forms of election misconduct. Numerous other studies, including one commissioned by the Trump administration, have reached the same conclusion.”
The 2020 election was the most secure in American history. So why the push to “protect” election integrity when our elections are already devoid of fraud?
Simple: When lots of people vote, Republicans lose elections. If they can keep voters, particularly young, Black, Brown, and poor voters from voting, they win.
Republicans are pursuing voter suppression with a zeal not seen since Reconstruction.
During the Civil War, the United States of America was attacked by another country. That country had a president, a constitution, a capital city and its own currency. That country was the Confederacy. Its citizens were white people, owners of property and Black people. After it was defeated (with help from Black Americans), during Reconstruction, Congress gave Black men the right to vote. In Southern states though, Black men were terrorized by the KKK for trying to exercise that right.
Congress then established the Department of Justice to defend Black rights in the South. Interfering with voting became a federal crime.
After that, the Fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution, that declared, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude” was added.
However, white Americans changed their argument after Reconstruction saying they didn’t object to Black folks voting on racial grounds — but because they knew those voters would vote for programs to help the poor.
Nowadays, those who wish to suppress voting rights call any quality-of-life improvements proposed by Democrats, “Socialism.”
This is what Republicans are saying now about the initiatives of Democrats and the Biden administration.
They said it in 1936 when President Roosevelt ushered in Social Security. They said it in 1965 when President Johnson ushered in Medicare/Medicaid.
Any improvement for the poor and working people in America will always be labeled Socialism by Republicans. It’s just scare mongering. They know better.
They don’t mind helping out the wealthy 1% with enormous tax cuts, but part of their platform is dedicated to keep as many people in poverty as possible.
The other part of their platform is to make sure that Black, Brown, poor and young people can’t vote because that would mean they could improve their lives through the election of Democrats.
After Reconstruction, white southerners enacted many Jim Crow laws which kept Black people from voting through poll taxes and literacy tests.
It was those laws — in place for 75 years—that John Lewis was fighting when he was nearly beaten to death with other protesters in Selma in 1965. Shortly after that incident President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law.
In 2006, Congress voted almost unanimously to reauthorize it.
In 2013, the Supreme Court gutted it.
And now millions of people are watching their ability to vote being undermined in Republican-led states.
Congress has yet to act to restore the provision of the Voting Rights Act, although a bill has been named: the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Only one Republican, Alaska senator Lisa Murkowski, has signed on to the bill.
The Biden administration and Congress must pass this bill. The arc of justice is long, yes, but it’s also meandering — and now is the time to take straight aim at the states who are a threat to democracy. John Lewis said to, “find a way to make a way out of no way.” The way is to pass the Voting Rights Act.
Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.