Surette: Congress needs to pass the Voting Rights Act

Republicans are pursuing voter suppression with a zeal not seen since Reconstruction.

During the Civil War, the United States of America was attacked by another country. That country had a president, a constitution, a capital city and its own currency. That country was the Confederacy. Its citizens were white people, owners of property and Black people. After it was defeated (with help from Black Americans), during Reconstruction, Congress gave Black men the right to vote. In Southern states though, Black men were terrorized by the KKK for trying to exercise that right.

Congress then established the Department of Justice to defend Black rights in the South. Interfering with voting became a federal crime.

After that, the Fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution, that declared, “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude” was added.

However, white Americans changed their argument after Reconstruction saying they didn’t object to Black folks voting on racial grounds — but because they knew those voters would vote for programs to help the poor.