Surette: Critical race theory is Repubublicans' latest fictional 'boogeyman’

Can we get one thing straight? Critical race theory is not being taught — nor are there any plans for it to be taught — in any public school in America. Ever. Not even once. Not in any grade. Not at any level.

Rather, it is taught in law schools to prepare lawyers to look at contextual and systematic racism in criminal justice.

So why all the hoopla from parents opposed to it? Imagine spending all that energy opposing something that doesn’t exist? Imagine, for instance, going to a public school board meeting demanding that Santa Claus receive the full protection of the law since he is a person. That’s how silly this is.

And when folks try to tell people that CRT doesn’t exist in the schools — just as Santa is not a real person — they are screamed at and threatened.

What’s going on here? Why are the parents so angry over something that doesn’t exist thinking? Where do they get their ideas? How in the world did this even start?

Well, that’s easy; it comes from right-wing billionaires who are trying to get Republicans elected. And they have successfully sucked in parents to go along with their lies. They are using parental fears to make public schools part of their culture wars.