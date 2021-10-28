Surette: Critical race theory is Repubublicans' latest fictional 'boogeyman’

Can we get one thing straight? Critical race theory is not being taught — nor are there any plans for it to be taught — in any public school in America. Ever. Not even once. Not in any grade. Not at any level.
Rather, it is taught in law schools to prepare lawyers to look at contextual and systematic racism in criminal justice.
So why all the hoopla from parents opposed to it? Imagine spending all that energy opposing something that doesn’t exist? Imagine, for instance, going to a public school board meeting demanding that Santa Claus receive the full protection of the law since he is a person. That’s how silly this is.
And when folks try to tell people that CRT doesn’t exist in the schools — just as Santa is not a real person — they are screamed at and threatened.
What’s going on here? Why are the parents so angry over something that doesn’t exist thinking? Where do they get their ideas? How in the world did this even start?
Well, that’s easy; it comes from right-wing billionaires who are trying to get Republicans elected. And they have successfully sucked in parents to go along with their lies. They are using parental fears to make public schools part of their culture wars.
Not unheard of. The right-wing Tea Party infiltrated city and town council meetings in 2010 claiming the Affordable Care Act was founded on “death panels.”
More lies. But lies and fueling voter anger is all the right needs to get people to vote for them. They fake an issue, get folks riled up, and that in turn gets the folks out to vote.
That’s what happened in the 2010 mid-terms, and it worked. Right-wing Republicans used lies about the ACA, and Democrats, as President Barack Obama said, “took a shellacking.” Fear — even fear based on fantasy — works: The Democrats lost the House that year.
Peter Montgomery, Senior Fellow at Right Wing Watch on a recent NPR interview, pointed out who the groups are that fund the school board takeover by the right, and train parents on what to say at meetings:
“The Heritage Foundation, one of the large, influential think tanks on the political right in the U.S. ... They’re encouraging people to report examples of critical race theory. And they and other organizations put out information, like if you see these words, that’s critical race theory sneaking into school. And they’re words like diversity, and equity and inclusion.
And so they’re creating this boogeyman out there that they can then use to stoke controversy.
The Leadership Institute, a long-time conservative organization, is training people to run for school boards and take over school boards. The Family Research Council is raising money to, for what it says, is to train candidates to take over school boards. In June they had a boot camp that trained 1,200 parents to do that.
This is another scam from the professional scammers, otherwise known as Republicans — don’t fall for it.
Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.