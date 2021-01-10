Surette: Democracy won in Georgia run-off

Our Justice Department will no longer be the president’s personal law firm. Health care for all may become a reality. Two-year colleges may be free for all. Social Security and Medicare will remain solid. Our environment will no longer be under attack. Our allies will be back. Dictators will be given short shrift. Our schools will be overseen by a Secretary who believes in public education.

Our beleaguered front-line workers in hospitals can take some relief in knowing that reinforcements are on the way. The new administration will fight against the virus using adequate funding and scientific leadership.

The administration will rely on experienced people to handle vaccine distribution with careful logistics and enough funding.

We will finally have a stimulus bill that will help ordinary Americans. We will be sent (out of our own tax money) the $2,000 that Democrats have wanted.

When we start looking outward in 2021, the view will no longer be terrifying. We have taken a giant step back from the abyss.

Thanks to 81 million Americans who voted for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the Georgians who voted for two Democratic senators, we are looking at a bright future.