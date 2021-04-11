Surette: Democratic leadership is putting America back on its feet

President Joe Biden vowed that by his first 100 days in office, his administration would have vaccinated 100 million people.

People questioned that that was possible, but the administration met that deadline quite handily, and now it is looking like there will be 200 million vaccinated Americans at the end of Biden’s first 100 days.

This is American can-do.

This is alsoan American pattern: Democrats and Democratic ideals come to the rescue following a crisis.

We have just lived through two crises: former President Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s hard to say which was the most poisonous to us.

But thank God, Trump is irrelevant, and we’ll win the war on COVID as long as we stick to the guidelines of the CDC.

The Biden administration has come roaring to the rescue. Not only are we getting vaccinated at a fast clip, The American Rescue Plan is in motion. People have received $1,400. Parents are receiving a $300 tax credit for each child. Businesses are receiving help. All this will help grow our economy and help struggling folks.