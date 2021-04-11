Surette: Democratic leadership is putting America back on its feet

President Joe Biden vowed that by his first 100 days in office, his administration would have vaccinated 100 million people.
People questioned that that was possible, but the administration met that deadline quite handily, and now it is looking like there will be 200 million vaccinated Americans at the end of Biden’s first 100 days.
This is American can-do.
This is alsoan American pattern: Democrats and Democratic ideals come to the rescue following a crisis.
We have just lived through two crises: former President Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s hard to say which was the most poisonous to us.
But thank God, Trump is irrelevant, and we’ll win the war on COVID as long as we stick to the guidelines of the CDC.
The Biden administration has come roaring to the rescue. Not only are we getting vaccinated at a fast clip, The American Rescue Plan is in motion. People have received $1,400. Parents are receiving a $300 tax credit for each child. Businesses are receiving help. All this will help grow our economy and help struggling folks.
There are other examples of Democrats putting a rocked and shaky America on solid ground. We remember the history of the 1930s Great Depression, with millions out of work after Republican President Hoover refused to let the federal government help.
When Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected in 1933, his administration got busy on the first New Deal, injecting a surge of federal spending into the economy that bolstered household incomes and business revenues.
Growth rebounded to annual rates hitting 10% and by 1939 national income was back to the level of 1929.
FDR’s second New Deal centered on social reform such as racial justice and guaranteeing Social Security to our elders. Other work programs came into effect.
In April 1935, Congress passed the Emergency Relief Appropriation Act with the largest portion of its funding earmarked for the Works Progress Administration (WPA).
Over the next eight years, the WPA provided 8.5 million Americans with jobs building highways, parks, bridges and airports.
Sound familiar?
America came back to life, and we were able — because of Democratic leaders — to meet the demands caused by WWII.
For another example of Democrats rescuing America after disastrous Republican presidencies, consider how President George Bush’s administration caused what is now known as The Great Recession. Again, Democrats to the rescue.
In 2008, Obama policies saved the auto industry. Obama also supported an estimated $800 billion economic stimulus package that pumped money into public works projects and, by extension, the national economy, which had lost more than 500,000 jobs.
In addition, Obama’s administration created the Affordable Care Act, making it possible for millions to afford health care.
Democrats care about the welfare of the working people in this country, and they know that the government is there for the common good.
What did the Trump administration do for us? It gave tax cuts to the wealthy and to corporations. Nothing for the rest of us.
However, just because we are getting vaccinated and feeling some economic relief, passing the American Jobs Plan will also give the nation a boost. It will, according to WhiteHouse.gov:
Fix highways, rebuild bridges, upgrade ports, airports and transit systems
Deliver clean drinking water, a renewed electric grid, and high-speed broadband to all Americans
Build, preserve and retrofit more than 2 million homes and commercial buildings, modernize our nation’s schools and childcare facilities, and upgrade veterans’ hospitals and federal buildings
Solidify the infrastructure of our care economy by creating jobs and raising wages and benefits for essential home care workers
Revitalize manufacturing, secure U.S. supply chains, invest in R&D, and train Americans for the jobs of the future
Create good-quality jobs that pay prevailing wages in safe and healthy workplaces while ensuring workers have a free and fair choice to organize, join a union, and bargain collectively with their employers
The breadth of these plans is breathtaking. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced that no Republican will support it.
Like Herbert Hoover of old, Republicans see no role for the government to improve American life. They’d rather see our nation crumble.
But America, under Democratic leadership, can do it. We can put millions of Americans back to work and fix much of the America that is in dire need.
Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.