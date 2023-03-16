When I started writing this column for The News Virginian, my first column was about insurrection — what it is, how it works, and why it’s a federal crime. This was just after the attack on Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

I never dreamed that I would still be writing about that same treasonous insurrection two years later, but I am.

The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Congress began months earlier, with former President Donald Trump constantly telling the public that if he were to lose the upcoming election, it meant the election “was rigged.” Egged on by Fox News, this became his rallying cry for months, hoodwinking many people. The culmination came on Jan. 6, after a speech by Trump telling his supporters to fight, claiming he’d be with them at the Capitol. His supporters went; he did not. His supporters killed six and wounded 114 police officers.

I’m writing about it again because many Republicans persist in stating President Joe Biden is not the “real” president, and they keep pushing this false narrative, despite knowing better.

Republicans — including our Congressman, Rep. Ben Cline — continue to lie to the American public and skew facts to favor their extreme and false agenda.

How do I know they know better? Case in point: Fox Network. If you are a Fox viewer exclusively, you missed an important news story last week:

Many at Fox News knew Trump lost the election. They knew the 2020 election was not rigged in favor of President Biden, yet they kept lying about it. As a result, Fox Network is now being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems. The definition of defamation is the action of damaging the good reputation of someone, slander, or libel. Dominion is an election tech company in charge of voting machines in many states.

For months after the November 2020 presidential election, Fox Network owner Rupert Murdoch has admitted (under oath) that hosts on his network “endorsed” Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election for financial, not political, reasons, stating, “It is not red or blue, it is green.”

For money.

From Rupert Murdoch down to the show producers, they knew what they were promoting was a lie.

Fox trotted out Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell to make continual false claims that Dominion voting machines were flawed or deliberately changing votes from Biden to Trump. None of that happened. Last week, it was revealed Fox News hosts knew none of it was true, but they kept at it anyway.

Fox lied to its millions of viewers and continues to do so, and their presenters, particularly Tucker Carlson, keep at it. He is still trying to rewrite what happened in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

The American public witnessed, live and in action, as Trump supporters murdered Capitol police officers and stormed the building. We saw it with our own eyes, but Carlson tells his viewers that none of that happened. Surprisingly, some Republican lawmakers have eschewed Fox News’ lies, including Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney.

This week’s Fox Network bombshell was again about Tucker Carlson (and again, Fox viewers won’t know about this), who, behind the scenes with other Fox staff, admitted how much he detests Donald Trump. Everything that Fox News has reported over the past years — about a rigged election, COVID, and their love of supporting the disgraced, twice-impeached former president has been a lie. They were swallowed by millions of people and touted so they could keep their audience.

We can only hope Dominion wins its defamation case against Fox.

Hopefully, a chastened and diminished network will chastise its on-air talent and think twice about whether they want to support the truth or murder-causing lies.