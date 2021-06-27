Surette: George Washington used vaccines to help win the Revolutionary War

Most Americans love the Fourth of July, turning the day into an extravaganza of fireworks, music, picnics and barbequing while wearing red, white and blue clothes.
For many, it’s a chance to think about what happened during our war of independence from Britain. It’s a good time to learn and reflect on how the Founding Fathers and the American Revolution changed the landscape of the world forever.
We all know the story: The scrappy bands of recruits from 13 British Colonies fighting to separate themselves from the world’s most powerful empire to become a sovereign democracy.
We all know about the military commander who brought us this victory — George Washington.
But what many don’t know is Gen. George Washington was simultaneously fighting another battle, that of defeating smallpox within the army’s ranks.
Washington had suffered a bout with smallpox when he was 19. He suffered for months with fever, pain, vomiting and emerged with facial scars. He knew what a deadly virus it was.
Smallpox decimated populations throughout the 1700s. By the time Washington became commander of the colonies’ armies, smallpox was raging throughout the camps.
Indeed, John Adams wrote to his wife, ‘"Our misfortunes in Canada are enough to melt a heart of stone. The smallpox is ten times more terrible than Britons, Canadians, and Indians together."
At this time, the Continental Congress had forbidden Washington to use inoculation as a means of defeating it. But Washington defied that ruling and commanded his medical teams to vaccinate thousands of new recruits as well as those who had never had smallpox (thus rendering them immune). Without this bold move, we would not be celebrating an Independence Day — that’s how fast smallpox was killing soldiers.
We’ve just been through more than a year of dealing with a deadly virus. More than 600,000 Americans are dead.
Luckily, under President Joe Biden’s leadership, the number of cases and fatalities have fallen. However all the current infections occur in unvaccinated people.
Our way out of this epidemic is the same as Washington’s prescription — get vaccinated. Today, our vaccines are quick, easy, and free. The vaccines are effective. There’s no excuse not to receive a shot. None.
Think of what Washington’s troops endured. Not only were they engaged in the agony of war, their route to immunity was positively medieval.
If you were one of the soldiers, your arm would be cut by a knife, and the pus from an infected victim would be placed inside.
This would cause a minor infection, and your recovery would take 50 days. Contrast that with how we can walk into any clean, sanitary clinic, get jabbed, and walk away. Immunized.
And yet people are still resistant.
Some resisters say immunity violates their “freedom.” Freedom to do what? Infect others? Because that’s what the decision to remain unvaccinated does.
It’s a selfish decision.
It’s also the decision of cowards.
When I think of General Washington’s young brave recruits tolerating the path to immunity in the midst of war, I’m blown away.
We hear so much, especially on July 4, of American leaders and commanders and never enough about the soldiers who fought that war.
Their bravery and sacrifice needs to be lauded — not just for delivering a new nation into the world, but for being participants in the battle against a horrific virus.
And we need to remember George Washington as a believer in science and a medical pioneer.
Be like them.
Help free America, not from the British Empire, but from a deadly disease. It’s not even a hard thing to do.
Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.