Surette: George Washington used vaccines to help win the Revolutionary War

At this time, the Continental Congress had forbidden Washington to use inoculation as a means of defeating it. But Washington defied that ruling and commanded his medical teams to vaccinate thousands of new recruits as well as those who had never had smallpox (thus rendering them immune). Without this bold move, we would not be celebrating an Independence Day — that’s how fast smallpox was killing soldiers.

We’ve just been through more than a year of dealing with a deadly virus. More than 600,000 Americans are dead.

Luckily, under President Joe Biden’s leadership, the number of cases and fatalities have fallen. However all the current infections occur in unvaccinated people.

Our way out of this epidemic is the same as Washington’s prescription — get vaccinated. Today, our vaccines are quick, easy, and free. The vaccines are effective. There’s no excuse not to receive a shot. None.

Think of what Washington’s troops endured. Not only were they engaged in the agony of war, their route to immunity was positively medieval.

If you were one of the soldiers, your arm would be cut by a knife, and the pus from an infected victim would be placed inside.