Surette: Get out and vote Republicans out of office

The reason the U.S. House of Representatives is in Democratic hands in Virginia is because Democrats voted like mad in the 2018 midterms.

The reason President Joe Biden won in 2020 is because Democrats, determined to oust the former guy, came out in droves.

This is needed in every election.

In 2020 Democrats were told, “Vote as if your life depends on it,” and they did. That saying is even more pertinent today: Democracy is balanced on a cliff, and we need to pull it back from the edge and back onto solid ground.

We cannot let the party that takes away voting rights and the rights of women be in power. We cannot let folks who think Donald Trump is the true president, that COVID is a hoax, that masks take away their “freedom,” be the folks in charge.

We cannot let those who want to remove the teaching of real U.S. history from schools run anything.

We cannot let ourselves forget the actions from the Biden administration to help people during a pandemic and an economic crisis — the American Rescue Plan, the Child Tax credit — have been opposed by every Republican in the House and the Senate.