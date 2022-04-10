Surette: Jennifer Lewis deserves a chance to represent us in Congress

Those of us in the Virginia's 6th Congressional District will be electing a congressperson to represent us in November.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, who faces a challenge from Merritt Hale, will most likely be the Republican candidate. Waynesboro's Jennifer Lewis will likely be the Democrat.

Cline and Lewis could not be further apart in their beliefs and actions, and only one deserves to represent our beloved home.

Lewis concentrates all her energies on improving life here in the Valley while Cline sits in D.C. voting against bills that would benefit us.

In 2019, Cline voted against a bill banning the cruelty of soring horses for competition, and he was the only member of Congress from Virginia — Democrat or Republican to do so. He has also voted against bills to protect manatees, elephants and sharks.

Meanwhile, Lewis has a rescue dog, and has fostered hundreds of cats and kittens in her home for Cats Cradle for 12 years.

People may think these actions are not important, but how people treat animals says a lot about their character.

Cline was against the improvement of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including building a better bridge to the Roaring Run Recreation Area, and improvement projects in the National Forests. He consistently votes against regulating polluters and improving our energy options.

In contrast, without Lewis, it’s likely the Atlantic Coast Pipeline would be in place right now. Through her leadership as president and Founder of the Friends of Augusta, a pipeline opposition group, the pipeline was cancelled — a major environmental victory.

Lewis volunteers with New Directions, is on the boards of Valley of Hope Counseling and the Arc of Augusta. She built and runs a free pantry. She delivers food to elderly neighbors in need though AMI and Augusta Health. She donates blood to the Red Cross. She is a volunteer transporter with the Wildlife Center and is a board member of the Waynesboro Cultural Commission.

What does Ben Cline do for us, his constituents? He voted against the infrastructure bill that would have provided funding to improve our roads and bridges, protect our clean water and expanded broadband to rural households.

Cline has also voted against protection for older workers and veterans, free contraception for female veterans and guaranteed work breaks for nursing mothers to pump milk. He has voted against COVID-related stimulus money, supporting the U.S. Post Office, extending housing assistance during the pandemic and restoring the Voting Rights Act. He recently voted against putting a cap on insulin prices.

In contrast, Lewis is also all about helping others. While Cline is voting against our health, our environment and infrastructure, Lewis is volunteering for area nonprofits.

Cline attended Staunton's Stop the Steal Rally, pushing the lie that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. That amount of delusion is dangerous for someone in public life. A congressman should show wise judgement and be able to detect truth from lies.

We all realize that Washington is dysfunctional. We need smart, caring and active representatives who will work to improve our lives, not make them worse. Please do not believe that since our congressional district is considered, “red,” that a Democrat cannot win.

If enough Democrats come out, the district can turn around. Do not be complacent in November. Vote for Lewis.

Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is a member of the Staunton Democratic and SAW Democratic committees.