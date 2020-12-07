Surette: Leadership lacking during pandemic

If you are old enough to remember Sept. 11, 2001, you most likely remember that in the aftermath, we saw flags at half-mast to honor the almost 3,000 dead in a hushed America with no planes flying overhead for a week.

America was stunned, grieving. The reaction of the federal government led to a misguided war, but there was a reaction – and the dead were mourned and honored.

When America was attacked at Pearl Harbor by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, 2,400 Americans were lost. The reaction to that was to go to war against Japan. And again, the dead have been honored and remembered for decades.

On Dec. 3, 2020, we lost 2,858 Americans. We are losing that many Americans per day now from COVID-19. These are Pearl Harbor and 9/11-level events. We see no flags at half-mast. There are no comforting words from the Trump administration. President Donald Trump spends his days either grousing on Twitter that he didn’t lose the election or golfing.

He has completely abdicated any leadership role. In doing so, he has worsened this crisis. He mocks the medical and scientific recommendations to social distance and masking. He treats those directives as if they were a conspiracy cooked up by the left to be resisted at all costs.