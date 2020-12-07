Surette: Leadership lacking during pandemic

If you are old enough to remember Sept. 11, 2001, you most likely remember that in the aftermath, we saw flags at half-mast to honor the almost 3,000 dead in a hushed America with no planes flying overhead for a week.
America was stunned, grieving. The reaction of the federal government led to a misguided war, but there was a reaction – and the dead were mourned and honored.
When America was attacked at Pearl Harbor by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, 2,400 Americans were lost. The reaction to that was to go to war against Japan. And again, the dead have been honored and remembered for decades.
On Dec. 3, 2020, we lost 2,858 Americans. We are losing that many Americans per day now from COVID-19. These are Pearl Harbor and 9/11-level events. We see no flags at half-mast. There are no comforting words from the Trump administration. President Donald Trump spends his days either grousing on Twitter that he didn’t lose the election or golfing.
He has completely abdicated any leadership role. In doing so, he has worsened this crisis. He mocks the medical and scientific recommendations to social distance and masking. He treats those directives as if they were a conspiracy cooked up by the left to be resisted at all costs.
Our hospitals are overwhelmed; our ICUs are running out of beds; our ambulance services are unable to keep up with the demand. As Nicole Wallace on MSNBC said Wednesday, “In all likelihood, if you call for help, there may be no one left to come.”
To be sure, Trump did appoint a Virus Task Force in the early spring. Who was at the head of that? None other than Vice President Mike Pence, whose (mis)handling of the HIV outbreak while he was governor in Indiana made the crisis much worse. He did not acknowledge the urgency to respond, and he delayed the needle exchange for so long that one town’s HIV positive rate was more than 200 people in one town alone.
This was the man put in charge of the worst pandemic in a century. A colossal failure of leadership, as were Trump’s promoting ridiculous cures, claiming the virus would disappear, and mocking Dr. Fauci’s advice to mask and isolate.
We can only imagine where America would be today, if, in the late winter, the administration had taken the virus seriously and responded by leading people to protect themselves and their neighbors.
Imagine more than 200,000 American families enjoying the holidays, rather than mourning the gaping hole in their lives because of this pandemic and the lack of any reasonable response to it.
Imagine what it would be like had our leaders urged Americans to come together to protect one another.
The pandemic is killing our economy. Twenty million Americans are on job relief benefits. People are unable to pay their rent, and evictions are allowed to happen, leading to more homelessness in America.
Oh, sure, the Wall Street gains we keep hearing about: Of what use is that to the unemployed and the more than 50% of the country without investments? Of what use is that to the unemployed?
America is in desperate need of a relief package, but as of this moment none is forthcoming. Imagine if Trump were a true leader, like Lyndon Johnson who would not hesitate to call Senators to strongarm them into doing his bidding.
If Trump (who supports a relief package) had pushed for help for America, help would have come from Congress. But he didn’t. And he doesn’t. He golfs and whines.
Thank God, there is hope on the horizon. On Dec. 3, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and President-Elect Joe Biden gave an interview to CNN where they promised again to work for all Americans, to tackle the pandemic and to unite a divided country.
Watching the interview made me feel that the grown-ups had come home, and they have. We will have a vaccine; it will be distributed under a new administration.
The country will be led in a calm fashion by knowledgeable officials, not inexperienced political hacks. President-elect Biden has experience with ending economic crises and with handling virulent viruses.
The Trump administration’s response to the urgent crises in America are two-fold: ignore them or use them to divide the country.
It’s not going to be easy to get our country back to a place where calamities bring us together, all working for a better America. But the Biden/Harris team will do it.
On Jan. 21 of next year, we’ll all be able to exhale a big sigh of relief into our masks.
Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.
