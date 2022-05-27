Surette: 'Outlander' and 'The Handmaid’s Tale' hint at what's to come

As many others during the pandemic, I watched a lot of television. I binged on all the Outlander seasons and finished up the latest just recently. And I watched The Handmaids Tale.

For some, these series are too violent and disturbing to watch. I understand that: Both have horrendous scenes of rape, torture and murder.

However, the two series, one set in the not-too-distant future, and one in the past, have a lot going on in them to illuminate where America is headed in 2022.

Fifty years after abortions became legal, five justices on our Supreme Court have let us know that they are striking down the ruling that freed thousands of women from painful deaths following illegal (or self-induced) abortions.

In writing a draft of their opinion, Justice Samuel Alito justified getting rid of legal abortions using the words of a notable 17th century English civil lawyer who believed in witchcraft, Matthew Hale.

Witchcraft.

Alito also let it be known that in the opinion of the court there are not enough available domestic infants, thereby reducing the role of women to that of breeding stock.

In Outlander a 20th century time-traveling woman doctor, Claire, is living in North Carolina in the 1700s. Not far away in distance and time from the Salem Witch Trials.

And in the show, it’s clear that in that time Matthew Hale’s beliefs are all-prevailing. Belief in witches, belief that there is no marital rape because married women are their husband’s property, belief that women have no rights.

Because she is a doctor, Claire, under a pseudonym, starts publishing medical advice. When she gives advice to women on how to avoid pregnancy (and only that, no other medical advice meets with objection), she is punished.

Because it’s the 1700s, a group of men who believe their wives’ bodies are theirs to do with as they please, kidnap Claire. She is brutally beaten and raped.

But this is fiction, you may say. Ah, yes, but it’s based on historical fact.

But it all takes places centuries ago; no one believes that anymore.

Oh, no? Read the draft leaked from SCOTUS two weeks ago, and it’s plain to see, many people believe that women should have no rights, and some on our Supreme Court are gunning for women to live as they were forced to nearly three hundred years ago.

Republicans in many states are calling for the death penalty for women who claim rights to their own bodies — believing much like the crowd of men who nearly kill Claire in Outlander.

In the other masterpiece, The Handmaid’s Tale, the United States has been taken over by a religious sect and renamed Gilead. It is a dystopian series where modern fertile women (because there is a dearth of domestic babies — just like Justice Alito’s rationale for getting rid of abortion) are forced to breed for the state.

They have no rights whatsoever, and resistance is met with death, just like what many Republicans would like to see happen to women who have abortions (nothing like being pro-life!).

Fiction? So far, but look where we are headed: Republican governors and lawmakers are chomping at the bit to outlaw all abortion access in their states. Will using birth control be next? Some Republicans have signaled that that is the case.

What other privacy rulings will be struck down? Same-sex marriage? Interracial marriage? Possibly. We are on a downward slope straight back to — not the 1950s, as some say, but to the 17th century.

And straight into a future out of Gilead.

The right to a safe and legal abortion is supported by the majority of Americans. We are being led by a minority — that’s not democracy. But for Republicans, that’s the point.

They want to reverse all the democratic gains I have seen over my lifetime — for civil rights, for women’s rights, for LGBTQ rights. They want a nation led by and for white straight men.

We must stand up to minority Republican rule, and in the mid-terms in November, get rid of as many Republican lawmakers as possible.

If you are appalled by our shift — to either our unenlightened past, or a dystopian future — register to vote! Get to the polls! Get friends to the polls!

We cannot let Republican lawmakers take us down this sorry path. We have to stop this unspeakable emergency for women.

Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is a member of the Staunton Democratic and SAW Democratic committees.