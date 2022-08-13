Surette: Republican politicians refuse to help Americans

Just when you think the Republican leadership can’t get any more vile, it does.

On July 28 the Senate passed a reconciliation package to make drugs cheaper, plug tax loopholes for corporations and the extremely wealthy, and invest in switching the economy away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.

In other words, a bill that would go a long way toward addressing the systemic inequalities in this country and toward tackling the climate catastrophe caused by fossil fuel corporations.

If this bill wins in the House, it’s a Biden Administration victory, and a big win for us, the American people.

Shortly after, the Senate passed the CHIPS bill (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) which appropriates $280 billion to speed up the manufacturing of semiconductors in the U.S. and to invest in scientific research and development in computers and artificial intelligence.

Also a big win for President Joe Biden and a boost to the American industrial sector.

However, minority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, vowed he would block the CHIPS bill, if the bigger reconciliation bill passed.

The bill passed.

Twenty-five Republican senators had a hissy fit over these wins for America.

Why? Because they don’t care about America. Their only stated goal as senators is to obstruct every Democratic initiative possible, and let’s face it, they are frighteningly good at that.

In pique of childish temper and annoyance at Democratic victories, what did these Republicans do? They decided to punish … no, not Democrats, not even Biden.

They sank the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) bill — a bill the Senate had already agreed to by a strong margin. The PACT bill provides medical benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins during their military service.

Think of this: Some Republicans are so childish and so petty, they decided to punish U.S. veterans.

Who will suffer because the weak, childish, vindictive Republican senators have their undies in a bundle?

The men and women who are on the front lines during wars. The men and women who oversaw the burning of toxins while enlisted. They suffer from, according to Benefits.com: Cancer, skin problems, asthma, bronchitis, sleep apnea, respiratory problems, pulmonary conditions, cardiovascular problems, migraines and neurological conditions.

Cancer. Senate Republicans want to cut off cancer treatments for our veterans because Biden has had a couple of congressional wins.

There is widespread outrage at this Republican revenge plot.

The worst thing is the video, following the defeat of the PACT bill, showing Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz fist bumping, surrounded by others of their ilk laughing and celebrating.

Celebrating taking special benefits away from sick military veterans.

The American Legion called this action, “absolutely unacceptable.”

Pundits have called it, “grotesque, barbaric.” They are right.

We’re used to Republicans blocking helpful bills such as voting rights and rights to abortion. They recently blocked a domestic terrorism bill.

But this latest stunt is especially cruel.

And let’s not forget that House members are no slouches either when it comes to voting no to bills that will help ordinary Americans. Recently, according to historian Heather Cox Richardson, “That destruction has added to the growing list of unpopular positions Republicans are taking as Democrats are forcing votes on them. Republicans have voted against protecting the right to abortion, the right to use birth control, the right to cross state lines to obtain reproductive health care, and gay marriage, all of which are very popular.”

The PACT Act passed the Senate on Aug. 2. Eleven Republican Senators voted against it.

Our own Sixth District congressman, Ben Cline has voted against nearly everything that will help us, his constituents. He voted no to rights to contraception, banning assault weapons, having an active shooter alert system and capping the cost of insulin. In addition, he sided with Vladimir Putin on voting against NATO.

Republican rulers cannot be allowed to deny everything helpful to Americans. They must be stopped at the ballot booth in November.

Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is a member of the Staunton Democratic and SAW Democratic committees.