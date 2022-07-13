Surette: Republicans are not pro-life

So it has come to this: In the United States of America, one state’s law — Ohio forces a 10-year-old rape victim who is pregnant to carry that child till birth.

Are you kidding me?

Obviously, the new law in Ohio is written by Republican men who have no idea what pregnancy involves, most particularly that childbirth needs a woman’s body to be successful, not that of a growing child.

Thankfully, this child was able to travel out of her state to Indiana to get an abortion.

Can you imagine how traumatized a10-year-old is by rape? Pro-lifers do not seem to care about the inconceivable trauma of a sexually abused child. They just want to keep traumatizing her to make her give birth, most likely, sacrificing her life.

Republican pro-lifers seem to not care this pregnancy would most likely kill a 10-year-old.

Because they are not pro-life.

What are they? I wish I knew; I’ve been trying to figure it out for most of my adult life.

If Republicans were pro-life, Americans would have universal health care, fully funded education, a living minimum wage, parental one-year paid leave after a child is born, paid sick leave, guaranteed vacation time, affordable housing and income equality.

But we don’t.

If Republicans were pro-life, we wouldn’t have daily mass slaughter with assault rifles and weapons of war.

But we do.

If Republicans were pro-life, Republican-led states wouldn’t have such high numbers of maternal death rates.

But they do.

If Republicans were pro-life, they would be expanding, not restricting laws that regulate major polluters who poison our air and water.

But they don’t.

The majority Republican Supreme Court wants to take America to an even darker path. They have signaled, now that they have dismantled the precedence of a fifty-year old law designed to protect women, that they want to take away more rights.

Sen. John Cronyn, R-Texas, tweeted, “Now do Plessy vs Ferguson/Brown vs Board of Education.” For those who don’t know, this is the ruling that banned segregated schools.

Justice Clarence Thomas has made it clear he wants to revisit laws making same-sex marriage legal. He has also signaled that he wants to reexamine whether birth control (which actually does limit abortions) should be legal.

Most chilling of all though? In their next term SCOTUS will be ruling on whether state electors can have the final say in federal elections. What does this mean? It means in Republican-led states, if a Democrat wins a federal election, that victory can be tossed out, and Republican state electors will decide who wins.

They want to take away our voting rights. They want to take away lawful elections.

The Republican-led Supreme Court has worked with lightening speed to accomplish their right-wing agenda. This means that SCOTUS is no longer an institution that engages in thoughtful reasoning. It has become an arm of the Republican party.

Republicans are not pro-life, and they are not the party of small government, though they keep claiming that.

They want the government in our bedrooms, our wombs, our marriages, our classrooms, and our voting rights.

We can stop the authoritarian power grab from Republicans (who are, after all, the minority party).

We can vote in the November 2022 mid-term elections. We can increase the number of Democrats in the Senate so progress can go forward.

We must increase the number of Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Voting for Democrats in 2022 will be the most important vote of our lives. We can save democracy — or — we can lose it. This November will determine whether the American experiment succeeds or fails.