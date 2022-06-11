Surette: Republicans have no interest in protecting us from gun violence

Two of the 19 Uvalde children had been decapitated, their heads blown clean off their small bodies.

What have Republicans been up to lately? U.S. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been complaining about fake meat grown in peach tree dishes.

One of the Uvalde children’s bodies had been so blown apart, she could only be identified by her green Converse high tops with a red heart.

What are the Republicans up to lately? Donald Trump did a jolly little jig at the NRA convention two weeks after, and 100 miles away from Uvalde TX.

One little girl in Uvalde lay next to the demolished body of her best friend and smeared herself in her blood so the killer would think she too, was dead.

What have Republicans been up to lately? Republican-led states have enacted 33 voter suppression laws so it will be harder for their populations to vote.

Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Uvalde, Texas, who rushed to treat wounded children in Uvalde had this to say: “Two children whose bodies had been pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh had been ripped apart that the only clue to their identities was blood splatter and cartoon clothes still clinging to them.”

They were, he added, “clinging for life and finding none.”

What have Republicans been up to lately? House Republicans voted against helping the FDA procure baby formula. Against baby formula when it’s nearly impossible to find on store shelves.

The exploding bullets used in the Uvalde massacre of 19 kids and 2 teachers can cause a six-inch hole in the body. Imagine the size of fourth graders, and picture how huge six inches is.

What have Republicans been up to lately? Last year Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was very busy loosening restrictions for gun owners, signing a law that would allow people to carry a gun without training or a license.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta who covered the war in Iraq has this to say about AR-15s: “I was embedded with the Devil Docs, the Navy medical team that provides front-line medical care for the Marines. There are things that my cameraman and I saw on the battlefield that we still have a hard time talking about. They are still hard to even write about. Limbs blown clean off the body and wounds so horrific, I thought for sure they must’ve been caused by a bomb or IED.”

What have Republicans been up to lately? The five Republicans appointed to the Supreme Court let it be known what the court will soon get rid of the 50-year-old ruling that freed women from the death that follows self-induced or illegal abortions.

“Assault weapons … cause a condition called cavitation, meaning that as the projectile passes through tissue, it creates a large cavity,” said Dr. Ian Brown, a trauma surgeon at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, California. “And that does a ton of tissue damage, both initially at the impact, and then even further as that tissue begins to necrose or die off.”

“The damage is much greater in children, as the surface area of their organs and arteries are smaller,” said Dr. Joseph Sakran, the director of emergency general surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

What have Republicans been up to lately? Banning classroom and library books. Telling teachers that they know better than the teachers themselves. Storming School Board meetings demanding an end to masks in classroom.

Nineteen children and two teachers are being laid to rest in Uvalde TX.

What have Republicans been up to lately? Florida Sen. Rick Scott has been busy writing an 11-point plan for Republicans that will rasie taxes on the poor and get rid of Social Security.

Pro-life? Don’t you believe it. Caring about their constituents? Don’t make me laugh.

They worship an instrument of death.

The Republican Party has no interest in protecting us from gun violence. They are a wholly owned subsidiary of the NRA. They do not want babies to have much needed formula. They do not believe in health care, education, or quality of life in America. They care about lining their pockets.

What can we do with such people? Americans everywhere are screaming, “What can we do?”

I’ll tell you what we can do. On Nov. 8, vote every single Republican on the ballot out of public office and leave the country to sensible Democrats who wish to be as every other country in the industrial world: They will give us health care, fully funded education, a billionaires’ tax, safety from weapons of war on the streets, and they will protect Roe v. Wade.

According to polls, 97% of Americas want gun safety. Only Democrats will deliver it.

Vote in November. You may just save a 10-year-old from being blown to smithereens.

Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is a member of the Staunton Democratic and SAW Democratic committees.