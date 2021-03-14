Surette: Republicans lack policy platforms

Republicans do not have policy platforms. Their abiding interest is protecting “The Big Lie” and suppressing, rather than expanding, voting.

Thankfully, a new administration is in town, one steaming ahead with help for the people, just as Eisenhower knew was the best thing for America.

We are being vaccinated at a rapid pace. Biden has made vaccinations for school staffs a priority. The rescue package is on its way to Americans. The expansion of voting rights will pass into law.

Biden’s infrastructure plan will be the next major push, after COVID relief, bringing jobs, fixing roads and bridges, and introducing broadband to rural areas.

The $15 an hour increase in the minimum wage will pass eventually, as will health care for all.

In all their current initiatives, Democratic legislators would make Eisenhower proud.

The next step for Democrats, once they rescue the country and get it back to solid footing (as they always do after a Republican administration) must be to get the anti-democratic Republicans out of public life and push them back to what they should be – a splinter group only.

And let’s not, as Eisenhower said, hear from that faction of the Republican party, “ever again in our political history.”

Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.