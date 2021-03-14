Surette: Republicans lack policy platforms

In 1954, a candidate for president wrote in a personal letter, “Should any political party attempt to abolish social security, unemployment insurance and eliminate labor laws and farm programs, you would not hear of that party again in our political history. There is a tiny splinter group, of course, that believes you can do these things. Among them are…a few…Texas oil millionaires, and an occasional politician or businessman from other areas. Their number is negligible, and they are stupid.”
You would think that this progressive opinion must have been from a liberal candidate. It was actually from President Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican.
This was once the Republican party, a party of governance that believed in labor unions, civil rights, Social Security and taking care of working-class Americans.
Eisenhower warned America about the splinter group who would remove all protections and safety cushions from the population in favor of big money.
That group is the current Republican Party.
Republican legislators everywhere doing their best to deny a weary nation any help. Every Republican in Congress voted against the American Rescue Plan illustrating just how out of touch they are with American voters.
This bill is supported by 77% of the American public according to a poll from Morning Consult. Republicans simply do not believe in the government having any role in providing social safety nets.
Indeed, as illustrated by the recent actions of two Republican governors who lifted mask sanctions in Mississippi and Texas, it’s as if they are in favor of creating more suffering as COVID-19 is still rampant.
Republicans do not care about our health, our well-being or our financial struggles. Neither do they care about democracy. The last couple of months have proven that conclusively.
Republicans refused a peaceful transfer of power after losing a legitimate presidential election.
Trump supporters (egged on by him) launched a violent coup that, thank God, failed. Republicans claim, in what is known as “The Big Lie,” that President Joe Biden did not win the election.
Republicans claim that the election was stolen through voter fraud, orchestrated by the Democrats. However, Chris Krebs, the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, spent months securing the election.
He dealt with potential foreign hacking threats and disinformation from then-President Trump and his associates. Since the election, Krebs had countered conspiracy theories about voter fraud and manipulated voting machines.
For this, he was fired in a Donald Trump tweet on Nov. 17.
There was one instance of fraud when Pennsylvania Republican Bruce Bartman pretended to be his mother to vote for Trump. State prosecutors said this was the only case of voter fraud they had found.
The New York Times also interviewed attorneys general in every state and were told there was no voter fraud. But “The Big Lie” was and is heavily promoted by Congress members, including our own Ben Cline.
After the violent mob tried a physical coup, 147 Republicans in the House (again, including Ben Cline) tried another coup – not affirming Biden’s Electoral College win.
Conservative Republican pundit Bill Kristol warns that, “a dangerous anti-democratic faction,” of the Republican party is not committed to truth, the rule of law, or any foundations of our democracy.
Thankfully, these members of Congress are in the minority.
Remember when the Trump administration promised a real health care initiative? That never happened.
Remember Infrastructure Week? That never happened.
Remember when Trump said, on the campaign trail that he supported Social Security and Medicare? That was a lie.
And now they don’t even bother to make those claims.
Republicans do not have policy platforms. Their abiding interest is protecting “The Big Lie” and suppressing, rather than expanding, voting.
Thankfully, a new administration is in town, one steaming ahead with help for the people, just as Eisenhower knew was the best thing for America.
We are being vaccinated at a rapid pace. Biden has made vaccinations for school staffs a priority. The rescue package is on its way to Americans. The expansion of voting rights will pass into law.
Biden’s infrastructure plan will be the next major push, after COVID relief, bringing jobs, fixing roads and bridges, and introducing broadband to rural areas.
The $15 an hour increase in the minimum wage will pass eventually, as will health care for all.
In all their current initiatives, Democratic legislators would make Eisenhower proud.
The next step for Democrats, once they rescue the country and get it back to solid footing (as they always do after a Republican administration) must be to get the anti-democratic Republicans out of public life and push them back to what they should be – a splinter group only.
And let’s not, as Eisenhower said, hear from that faction of the Republican party, “ever again in our political history.”
Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.