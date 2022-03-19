Surette: Trump helped bring about Putin's invasion of Ukraine

The world is focused on events in Ukraine and Russia. For many days now we’ve witnessed a terrible fury unleashed by a madman dictator on its sovereign neighbor. We hear that Russian president Vladimir Putin is increasingly isolated in Russia, lying to the Russian people about his actions and ambitions in Ukraine.

There’s no need to recount here the numbers of innocents slaughtered by the Russians, the misery of refugees fleeing, or the pain of those stuck in shelters without food and water. We all see it in real time.

What we do need to understand, particularly before the 2022 midterm elections, is how Republican officials and the Trump administration helped bring this horror into being.

When Donald Trump was president, he was critical of the NATO alliance and threatened to withdraw the U.S. from it. That would have strengthened Russia’s position on the world stage.

After years of putting up with corrupt officials, in 2019 Ukraine elected Volodymyr Zelensky, an entertainer. Ukraine suddenly found itself orienting westward, away from Russia and towards NATO.

Zelensky had to learn his role quickly, and that included how to deal with Russian rebels in Ukraine. For this he needed support from the west.

Vladimir Putin, seeing Zelensky as an amateur, was not pleased.

Ukraine needed the U.S. to step up and say they supported the country.

Instead, Ukraine got Donald Trump, who made it clear he would only release the billions in military aid for Ukraine if Zelensky agreed to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

“Well, that sends a message to Putin that Ukraine is a plaything for him, and for himself as well, and for the United States,” said Fiona Hill, Russian advisor in the Trump administration. “And that nobody’s really serious about protecting Ukraine.”

The results of this Trump criminal bargaining are what we are seeing in Ukraine today.

Ukraine needed the U.S. to take it seriously and provide support. Instead, Trump’s treatment of Ukraine undermined it and our own democracy.

Throughout Trump’s tenure, he assisted Putin’s information war and the right-wing Republicans went right along with him.

Trump started his term in office trying to lift sanctions on Russia. In 2018 at the Helsinki summit, Trump praised Putin and said he had more belief in him than American intelligence agencies.

As recently as two weeks ago, Trump called Putin a, “savvy genius,” but he has learned that the rest of the world is firmly on the side of NATO and Ukraine and has toned down the rhetoric a bit.

So much has gone sideways in the last few years, it’s a miracle that Joe Biden is the leader of the western world. He’s exactly who we need right now, showing strength and competent strategy.

If Trump were still president, there is no telling what condition Europe would be in today, because there is no doubt he would have removed troops from Germany, ended the U.S. membership in NATO and said yes to anything Putin demanded. That’s chilling to think about.

Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.