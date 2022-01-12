Surette: Virginia's 6th district deserves better than Rep. Ben Cline

I’m racking my brain, trying to think of something, anything, our Congressman, Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, has done for us.

We are hearing on the news a continuous warning the 2022 midterm elections will be upon us before we know it. You can hear alarm in some voices as we contemplate what could be the loss of the Democratic majority in Congress.

Ben Cline will be up for reelection, and regardless of who his opponent might be, the best thing that could happen to us is for Cline to be defeated.

It’s a dangerous thing to have anyone as delusional as Ben Cline in Congress: He repeats and supports the lies of former President Donald Trump, particularly “The Big Lie,” that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election (an unfounded claim with nothing to back it up), and that Donald J. Trump is president.

We’ve seen what this lie has done to the nation; it led to dangerous acts of treason and a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol nearly a year ago. Curiously, Ben Cline claims to be a “Law and Order” Republican, yet he voted against having a commission investigate what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

I wonder why?

He remained silent when a colleague posted a violent video against another colleague. He didn’t vote for Trumpster Steve Bannon to be held in contempt of Congress after ignoring a Congressional subpoena (an illegal act).

Cline claims to support the police, yet he remained silent when four D.C. and Capitol police officers testified about their harrowing experience fighting traitors on Jan. 6, 2021.

But for us, the most important thing is the little (if any) regard he has for the citizens of the sixth district. The list of the bills that will improve our lives that he has voted against is a long one including the infrastructure bill that will provide improved roads and bridges, clean water and expanded broadband.

Think of that. Remember how many struggling students were not able to access broadband last year? Ben Cline thinks that’s just fine.

Ben Cline also voted against protection for older workers and veterans, free contraception for female veterans and guaranteed work breaks for nursing mothers to pump milk.

Think of that. He claims to be pro-life but doesn’t think mothers should be able to work and nurture their babies.

He also voted against COVID related stimulus money, energy efficiency, regulating toxic chemicals, supporting the U.S. Post Office, extending housing assistance during COVID and restoring the Voting Rights Act.

But wait! There’s more. But I’ll leave it at this: Cline’s refusal to protect and improve our beautiful, natural area.

While there are political divisions up and down the 6th district, one thing all agree on: Our area is a precious national treasure, and we love its beauty.

Nearly $1.5 million for projects in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests is proposed under the Great American Outdoors Act this fiscal year, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Another $32.8 million will go to repave a 24-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway from near Bedford to just south of Roanoke Mountain. A construction timeline will not be known until a contact is awarded, according to parkway spokeswoman Leesa Brandon.

Let’s make sure that every resident of the sixth district who enjoys these amenities, every business owner who benefits from the increase in visitors, every worker who is gainfully employed on these projects, knows that Cline voted no.

Yvonne Surette retired to the Shenandoah Valley after teaching English in high school and college in Northern Virginia. She is the Secretary of the Staunton Democratic Committee, a member of the SAW Democratic Committee.