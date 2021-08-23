Surette: We need a governor who takes COVID seriously

An expression became popular during the Trump administration: “The cruelty is the point.”

It was one way of explaining the inhumanity during that era.

We witnessed the caging of children at the border, a travel ban on Muslims, praise heaped on American Nazis and an alarming increase in the destruction of our environment.

And that was just the start.

I’m thinking this is true of the two Republican governors making the most news lately — Greg Abbott of Texas, and Ron DeSantis (or more fittingly, Ron Death Sentence) of Florida. The anti-mask governors who refuse to allow children to be protected with masks while in school.

What other reason can explain the lack of caring for their constituents?

The delta variant of COVID is exploding in states run by Republicans. ICUs have run out of beds. Children are dying. But in some Red states, governors are still saying masks must be banned.

Masks, as we know, are a very successful protection against viruses.

It seems that there is only one conclusion to such foolishness — the cruelty is the point.

Or is it?