Tax increases for electric vehicles are necessary

Amazon just placed an order for 100,000 electric cars. Tesla, an electric car manufacturer, has replaced Toyota as the most valuable automaker in the world. Electric cars will continue to be a greater and greater part of our national vehicle inventory.
While I think this will eventually be a good thing for the consumer and the country; there are growing pains. The higher price tags can be a barrier for many to purchase. For state governments, the challenge lies in determining how these new vehicles can be charged for their use of roads.
Traditionally the revenue for road construction, and maintenance, comes from taxes applied at the gas pump. How then do you collect from cars that never stop at filling stations? Electric vehicles are increasing in size such that they now include SUVs and cargo pulling tractors. So their space consumption, road maintenance requirements and snow plowing needs are not dissimilar from conventional trucks and cars.
The fundamental question is: “Should electric vehicles be taxed for road use?” Some folks may say “no,” owing to the substantial value electric vehicles bring to air quality and reducing our dependence on fossil fuel. In the abstract, I understand. But practically speaking, it is not tenable.
As a basis for understanding; let’s consider today’s costs for 20,000 miles driven when achieving 15 mpg, 25 mpg, and 35 mpg. At Virginia’s road use tax of $.288 per gallon, these annualized costs become: $384, $230, and $165, respectively.
Without even considering the electric cars, shouldn’t we question whether a V-8 Dually should pay twice as much as a Camry to travel the same amount on the same roads? Some of the higher costs may be justified by their larger size and the impact of heavier loads on pavement wear and tear. But twice as much seems disproportional.
This year’s General Assembly chose to take on both this concern for equitable taxing as well as the longstanding issue of insufficient road construction revenue. We locally know the needs for I-81 are real and pressing. Augusta County lost 75% of state secondary road contributions because Richmond required them to fully access Federal matching grants.
Virginia last changed state-wide road use tax in 1986 when setting the rate at $.162 per gallon. This year they raised the tax $.05 plus made regional taxes (like our I-81 corridor levy of $.076) applicable state wide. Essentially the $.162 tax of 1986 is now $.288 per gallon. (Still Virginia remains in the bottom 20 states for fuel taxation)
As for the inequity of some motorists paying $385 annually to travel our roads and others nothing; the General Assembly chose to add the Highway Use Fee (HUF) on fuel efficient vehicles.
A true electric vehicle is charged $88 annually when updating registration. Simple and fair. But the legislators also established a sliding scale for hybrids and other high miles-per-gallon vehicles. The Department of Motor Vehicles has estimated the average fee to be $19 annually. When paired with a $10 reduction in the base registration charge, this attempts to be fair as well. But I don’t think it will be universally well received.
Folks who have invested in more efficient vehicles, while helping to achieve a national priority, will feel “no good deed goes unpunished,” I don’t think this new program was well publicized or explained. So with each month of registration renewal, more people will be made aware resulting in many being surprised and angered.
But we need to understand that Virginia had fallen behind in keeping pace with growing needs for many more construction projects. And that in upping the ante, it would not have been fair to further exaggerate the taxing differences between some necessarily high powered vehicles and the most efficient passenger cars.
While tax increases are unpopular; I think the legislature did the necessary. We can debate the details but I think it is inarguable Virginia needed more road construction revenues and some were not paying their fair share of the costs.
Our state benefits economically from the Interstates going through our communities. When not safe or well-maintained, we see it as traffic offloads onto our primary highways. When local roads do not keep pace with community growth, it stymies commerce and safe travel.
Choosing to recognize and address the cost of road building is simply good business for Virginians. The can had been kicked down the road long enough.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.