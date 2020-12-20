Troxel: A breeding ground of fear

When we believed in God, we could “be anxious for nothing, but by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be known to God, and the peace that passes all understanding will keep your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4: 6-7). We could take our fears and difficulties to God and be confident that God would provide solutions for our nation and our people – often in miraculous ways – and often not the ones we envisioned, but ones that worked for our good none the less. We had a common morality that bound us together with common goals and understanding. But that has changed as our nation has gotten more prosperous and powerful. We have done what other followers of God have done in history. "He saved them from the hand of him who hated them and redeemed them from the hand of the enemy... They soon forgot His works; they did not wait for His counsel... And He gave them their request but sent leanness into their soul” (Psalm 106:10, 13, 15).