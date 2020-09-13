Troxel: Anxiety is overrated

Anyone who cares about America can get a cheap boatload of anxiety these days. In fact, the socialists who have taken over leadership of the Democratic Party are giving anxiety away for free.
They bombard us with threats that COVID-19 will kill us all if we don’t follow a strict quarantine. They would have us all be isolated from human contact, which produces its own health risks. The quarantine devastated the economy, which is now recovering, even though the recovery is not mentioned much in the media for fear the news would reduce people’s anxiety.
The suppressed economy has led to job losses, which has led to apprehension about the ability to pay one’s bills. Landlords can’t take any action when their tenants don’t pay their rent, yet landlords need that rental income to pay their own expenses. Other important medical procedures were curtailed because the hospitals were told to prepare for an overwhelming influx of COVID-19 patients that never materialized. In fact, hospitals claim a lot of illnesses are COVID-19 related so that they can treat the patients and get paid as well. (Hospitals need income since they have bills, too.) Yet the practice artificially inflates COVID-19 numbers, and that results in more anxiety.
People worry about the threat of riots, arson and robbery. Public safety concerns increase daily. People are afraid to breathe in a crowd. Churchgoers are afraid of fines and arrests for attending church – even though casinos are allowed to operate as though they are somehow more essential than churches. Being stuck at home for months on end creates mental stress. And there are never-ending attacks by socialist-backed hate groups on our country, the country most of our citizens love. Yes, anxiety flourishes.
And then there is the huge set up for voter fraud in the November election. Democrats know that candidate Joe Biden cannot win an honest election. And honest people know that the Democrats have the capacity to create a multitude of bogus votes that could swing election results. And the issue of who really won the presidential election could end up before Congress. If no decision has been made by Jan. 20, then the Speaker of the House (at this point Nancy Pelosi) becomes president until a decision is made. The potential for voter fraud and the possibility of the election results going before a Congress with the self-serving Pelosi as speaker sometimes wakes me up at night.
So yes, there is a lot to produce anxiety in every patriotic American, but anxiety is a waste of energy, and it accomplishes nothing good.
Thankfully, this country was founded by people who believed that their freedoms are a gift from God. Those of us who still believe that know that God is a God who loves us and cares for us even though we as a country have drifted far from Him.
When the threats of this year wake me up, I can go back to sleep by remembering a few important messages that God gave to us in His holy word. My personal favorite anxiety antidote is Philippians 4:6-7, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God, and the peace of God that surpasses all comprehension will keep your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Then in verse 19, the Apostle Paul adds, “And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”
The Apostle Peter writes, “Cast all your anxieties on [God], because He cares for you” [I Peter 5:7]. The writer of Hebrews states, “For [God] Himself has said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you.’ So we may boldly say: ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?’” [Hebrews 13:5b-6]. And the Psalmist [27:1] writes, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
Those of us who have found and maintain a relationship with God have a source of peace in a bizarre and sometimes terrifying world. Those who ignore, reject or even deny the existence of God have nowhere to turn but to themselves. Then they discover that they cannot provide peace for themselves. They have to learn to live with their anxieties, and when they can’t, those anxieties crush them mentally and spiritually. The socialists who have taken control of the Democratic Party say they have the solution. They don’t. They are in fact a major source of the problem.
God’s overwhelming peace is a far better deal than what the socialists are offering. After all, anxiety is woefully overrated.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com. His column is published every other Monday.
