Troxel: Biden’s release of 50 million barrels of oil is a publicity stunt

An article in the liberal leaning news site “The Hill” is less than glowing in its regard for the Biden administration’s decision to release 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves.
One key point in Zack Budryk’s article is that Biden will want to take credit for a reduction in gasoline prices that would have happened — and had already started to happen — without the government doing anything.
Gasoline prices have historically fallen at this time of year. Vacations are over and school is in session, so most people are driving fewer miles. Because people are using less gas — about two million barrels less per day during the winter months compared to the summer months — the law of supply and demand dictates that prices go down.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, points out oil prices had already been on the decline before Biden’s announcement. He also notes other factors contributing to a reduction. One of the biggest, he said, was an increase in coronavirus cases in Europe, increasing the likelihood of new travel restrictions or lockdowns that would reduce demand. He was right. Since the article was published, new travel restrictions have been issued by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States prohibiting travel to or from several countries in the south of Africa due to a new Covid variant.
Tom Kloza, co-founder of the Oil Price Information Service, notes Americans will probably see 60 to 75 days of gas prices “wobbling a little bit lower.” He doubts that prices will either drop sharply or gain significantly in the near term. However, Kloza warns as gasoline demands return to pre-pandemic levels, Americans could see another sharp spike in prices next spring.
Republicans will point out that Biden cancelled the Keystone Pipeline, however, even if uninterrupted, the Keystone would not have been ready to deliver oil in time to do anything about reducing this year’s price spike.
Another example of Biden’s anti-oil attitude is the ban on further development of oil resources on federal land put in place as soon as he took office. Although that ban has since been lifted, the federal government has increased the royalties oil companies pay to drill there, further jacking up prices at the pump and for home heating oil.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm blames the oil industry for the rising cost of gas. She says oil companies have not yet begun wells despite holding thousands of permits. She refuses to admit the federal government’s flip-flop policies make it difficult for oil companies to afford to utilize those permits.
Then Granholm brings out the tired line that oil companies are making enormous profits. If she knew her business, she would know those billions of dollars in the bank are necessary to pay the cost of drilling new wells. At the depths companies must reach in the search for new oil fields, the cost of a single well is over a billion dollars. And there is no guarantee that drillers will find oil at the bottom of the hole.
As with most business in America, the best thing the government can do for the oil industry is get out of the way.
Biden’s release of SPR oil is unprecedented because for the first time since its inception SPR oil is being released as a form of price management and is little more than a publicity stunt.
In reality, his actions, as do most actions so far by his administration, are politically motivated and accomplish nothing of real value for the American people.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com.