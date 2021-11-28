Troxel: Biden’s release of 50 million barrels of oil is a publicity stunt

Tom Kloza, co-founder of the Oil Price Information Service, notes Americans will probably see 60 to 75 days of gas prices “wobbling a little bit lower.” He doubts that prices will either drop sharply or gain significantly in the near term. However, Kloza warns as gasoline demands return to pre-pandemic levels, Americans could see another sharp spike in prices next spring.

Republicans will point out that Biden cancelled the Keystone Pipeline, however, even if uninterrupted, the Keystone would not have been ready to deliver oil in time to do anything about reducing this year’s price spike.

Another example of Biden’s anti-oil attitude is the ban on further development of oil resources on federal land put in place as soon as he took office. Although that ban has since been lifted, the federal government has increased the royalties oil companies pay to drill there, further jacking up prices at the pump and for home heating oil.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm blames the oil industry for the rising cost of gas. She says oil companies have not yet begun wells despite holding thousands of permits. She refuses to admit the federal government’s flip-flop policies make it difficult for oil companies to afford to utilize those permits.