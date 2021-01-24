Troxel: Economics isn't hard

The second reason Hazlitt gives is the “persistent tendency of men to see only the immediate effects of a given policy, or its effects only on a special group, and to neglect to inquire what the long-run effects of that policy will be not only on that special group but on all groups.” Bernie Sanders is a perfect example of this. He says the government should forgive all college debts. That sounds great to all those un- or under-employed college graduates who were brainwashed by their liberal professors into believing that all rich people are bad and should be deprived of their money. So the short-term result is great for college graduates. If they don’t have to repay their college loans, they can buy homes and start businesses.