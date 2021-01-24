Troxel: Economics isn't hard

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, recently gave me a copy of a book by Henry Hazlitt, “Economics in One Lesson: The Classic Explanation of How the World Works.” Harper first published the book in 1946, but it was reprinted for the ninth time in 2015 because Hazlitt does such a good job of explaining economics in simple terms.
Economics is not hard to understand – at least not the way Hazlitt explains it. He explains that economics is sometimes hard to understand because it is “haunted by more fallacies than any other study known to man.” He provides two reasons for this. The first is that some so-called experts develop economic ideas based on their own selfish interests. They present ideas that they want you to believe because if you go along with their ideas then they and their cohorts will personally benefit.
People believe these ideas because economic opportunists generally can persuade people better than economic theorists who tend to get bogged down in explaining why the economy does and doesn’t work. Another reason people believe the opportunists is opportunists only tell part of the story. They tell enough to get people to believe that the opportunist does have a better idea. Unfortunately, it isn’t just the people who believe the opportunists who end up paying the cost of their folly. If the economic folly becomes law, we all pay for it. Just look at Venezuela.
The second reason Hazlitt gives is the “persistent tendency of men to see only the immediate effects of a given policy, or its effects only on a special group, and to neglect to inquire what the long-run effects of that policy will be not only on that special group but on all groups.” Bernie Sanders is a perfect example of this. He says the government should forgive all college debts. That sounds great to all those un- or under-employed college graduates who were brainwashed by their liberal professors into believing that all rich people are bad and should be deprived of their money. So the short-term result is great for college graduates. If they don’t have to repay their college loans, they can buy homes and start businesses.
But the long-term reality is that somebody has to pay for it. If banks are forced to forfeit the assets these loans represent, they will either go bankrupt or be forced by economic necessity to charge more for other loans, which will stifle the money supply, which means there will be fewer investment dollars to create jobs for college graduates, less money available to grant home mortgages, and much higher interest rates so that people can’t afford the interest on their mortgages if they do happen to get one. And if the government pays the loans, the government will have to raise taxes so high that there will be no money left to create jobs or sustain entrepreneurial businesses. It’s a lose-lose situation.
Those who think government jobs programs are good because those programs create new jobs don’t realize that they are not really creating new jobs. They are creating different jobs. If you tax me an extra $300 this year to pay for the jobs program, then I’m not buying a new lawnmower. If consumers aren’t buying lawnmowers then manufacturers aren’t hiring people to build lawnmowers because there is no demand. There is no demand because consumers can’t afford lawnmowers. They can’t afford lawnmowers because the government is taxing consumers to pay for the jobs program. So the wasteful, unnecessary government jobs program is actually costing more jobs than it’s creating. But it does create power for elected officials and for government bureaucrats. That means it’s good for their selfish interests even if it’s bad for everyone else.
This is the problem with liberal economic policies. They look out for “favored” groups, and they fail to look at the long-term consequences faced by all groups because of those policies.
So when someone comes up with a new economic plan, always ask two questions. Who benefits? What are the long-term results? Only then can we tell whether it’s a good idea – or just another economic fallacy.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com. His column is published every other Monday.