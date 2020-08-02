I was born only a few years after World War II ended, to a veteran and his country girl bride. I was raised to believe that the world was saved from the scourge of Nazi socialism and Italian fascism by the bravery, dedication and effort of the greatest generation in history — those men and women who made up the U.S. military.
And it wasn’t a one-time thing. Americans had been defending freedom since the founding of our country. We did so because the people of our country had a core belief in God that bound us together and that made us fit for the benefits and responsibilities that God had granted us in this country’s founding.
In school we were taught that America was the greatest country in the world because we were the most generous country in the world. We gave economic aid and military aid and medical aid and emergency aid wherever it was needed, even though we got little in return. We were taught that we are a country of great heroes, great ideas and great accomplishments. We believed it because it was true. And we grew up hoping to add to that legacy.
We won the Cold War because we negotiated with communist countries from a position of strength and because our capitalistic economic system was and is far superior to socialism and communism.
Little did we suspect that the socialists would infiltrate our schools and teach our children that America was never great, that our common Judeo-Christian heritage is only a crutch, that no one should be expected to work hard to get ahead because the government would take care of us, and that creating wealth is a bad thing. Our children have been taught that personal freedom and personal responsibility are bad and that big government is good. Even worse, our children have only been taught what to think; they have not been taught how to think. That is why they have trouble understanding the truth when facts are presented that contradict what they were taught.
We would be far better off – and have far fewer problems in our streets – if our students had been taught how to think and if they had thought about the words of some of our presidents.
Our young people might have a better opinion of our military and our police if they thought about President James A. Garfield’s statement, “For love of country they accepted death.” Perhaps they would think about what it cost others for them to have the freedoms that they disdain with looting, burning and killing as part of the “peaceful protests,” which too often become lawless riots.
Democrat Harry S. Truman was president at the end of World War II (and when I was born). He said, “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.” I have to disagree with Truman because America is rapidly forgetting the sacrifices that paid for the freedoms that are so publicly disdained on the streets of our cities.
Truman’s predecessor, Franklin Roosevelt, noted that “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” Unfortunately, too few of today’s generation comprehend what those words mean, nor do they care. And by the time they figure it out, it will be too late.
World War II hero and 5-star general Dwight Eisenhower, who became president after Truman, explained Roosevelt’s statement from a different perspective, “A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both.”
At one time America was the champion of freedom for all people around the world, Democrat John F. Kennedy, who succeeded Eisenhower as President declared this: “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
The events of 2020 raise the question of whether that is still true.
Former president Ronald Reagan once remarked, “I don’t have to tell you how fragile this precious gift of freedom is. Every time we hear, watch or read the news, we are reminded that liberty is a rare commodity in this world.” If Reagan were president today, he would no longer consider that knowledge to be a nationwide given. He would have to tell people about the fragility of freedom and how valuable an asset it is because too many young people take it for granted to the extent of not valuing it at all.
Our children need to learn the truths we were taught in school because they no longer learn the essentials of what has made this country great nor of what is necessary to keep it so. And that is not just a loss; it is a tragedy.
