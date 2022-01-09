Troxel: Ignorance is easy, but iextremely costly

It’s easy to be ignorant. That’s why so many people are so good at it. Ignorant does not mean being stupid, though. It just means being uninformed or misinformed.
All ignorance is not the same. One type of ignorance is simply the ignorance of not knowing — regardless of whether you should know.
For example, one of the major networks reported online about the 50-mile fiasco that left hundreds of Virginia motorists stranded on Interstate 95 last week in sub-freezing temperatures for over 20 hours. In the comments following that article, several people blamed Glenn Youngkin for not keeping the highway open. The people who wrote those comments are most likely guilty of simple ignorance. They failed to know that even though Glenn Youngkin won the governorship in the election last November, he does not take office until Saturday and therefore had nothing to do with the icy road rescue. That was still on Gov. Ralph Northam’s watch.
I will credit some of those commenters with trying not to be ignorant. After all, they were reading about the traffic snarl by visiting the news site. Unfortunately, while they may have lessened their ignorance in one area, they failed to relieve it in another area before they demonstrated their ignorance to the world.
A second type of ignorance is that of people who refuse to know. Actually, they are know-it-alls, and they refuse to accept any new information since they think they already know everything. One of my favorite character lines from a novel reads, “You know so much that isn’t true.”
These people have built their own little reality, and they don’t want anyone messing with it. Their mantra is “never mind the facts, my mind is made up.” If someone tells them something that doesn’t agree with the reality in which they are comfortable, they discount that information and continue in their ignorance.
How much better it would be if people would actually take the time to explore issues. Unfortunately, that takes work. Few people care to do any more work than they must. That is why they depend on others to tell them what to think and what to know. And allowing others to determine your opinion is to abrogate your responsibility to be well informed about the important issues of the day.
I have a background in research. I know how to do it, and I can see when others have not bothered to do it or have simply done a shoddy job of it. And I see a lot of that. Even some of the widely used information sources do shoddy work and come up with bogus information.
A third type of ignorance comes when one earnestly seeks information from a trusted source that is less than truthful. A number of media outlets push an agenda rather than provide honest facts. As the “gatekeepers” of information, there are some things certain media outlets don’t want you to know. For example, over the past 10 years vaccinations of all types (other than COVID) have collectively had about 39,000 “adverse event reports” each year. That means 39,000 people had a bad reaction to a vaccine. An average of 155 people died each year from vaccination reactions.
Perhaps you believe everyone should get vaccinated, but I think Americans should have all the relevant information necessary to make an informed decision and then be allowed to make it.
We each need to ask ourselves how much we know that isn’t true and how we can know whether it is true. Ignorance is easy, but it is also extremely costly. It’s a price we should stop being willing to pay.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com.