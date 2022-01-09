Troxel: Ignorance is easy, but iextremely costly

These people have built their own little reality, and they don’t want anyone messing with it. Their mantra is “never mind the facts, my mind is made up.” If someone tells them something that doesn’t agree with the reality in which they are comfortable, they discount that information and continue in their ignorance.

How much better it would be if people would actually take the time to explore issues. Unfortunately, that takes work. Few people care to do any more work than they must. That is why they depend on others to tell them what to think and what to know. And allowing others to determine your opinion is to abrogate your responsibility to be well informed about the important issues of the day.

I have a background in research. I know how to do it, and I can see when others have not bothered to do it or have simply done a shoddy job of it. And I see a lot of that. Even some of the widely used information sources do shoddy work and come up with bogus information.