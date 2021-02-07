Troxel: Journalists need to be more fair, thorough

However, there was an incident shortly after the accident when one major newspaper printed a photo of Kennedy walking with a young woman half his age. The caption read, “Senator Kennedy and an unidentified woman leave his private plane.” A different newspaper printed an uncropped version of the photo showing four men and two women with the Senator. The caption read, “Senator Kennedy and his aides arrived in his private plane.” Regardless of the motives of the editors or what anyone thinks of the Kennedys, one of those photos was dishonest because the way it was cropped left a false impression with the readers.

In 1998, Professor Paul Lester of the California State University, Fullerton, and author of “Photojournalism: An Ethical Approach wrote, “it is actually a positive occurrence for the public to lose its naïve view of the truth in photographs. Critical thinking is the result. In no other profession are the complaints about its practices made so public as in journalism. Consequently, the public learns to question what they see and read in all media....” Unfortunately, our schools and colleges are not producing many graduates who have critical thinking skills. The public have not learned to question what they see and read. In this matter, ignorance is not bliss; it is a disaster.