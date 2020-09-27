Troxel: Learning how to think

To illustrate one of the points we were supposed to teach, I would ask a random guy in the class if he had ever asked a girl out on a date. Invariably he had. Then I would ask if he had ever met any girls that he would not want to ask out. Again, another yes. Then I would ask a random girl if she had ever been asked out... by a guy whom she turned down? Well, yes. Then I would ask them both whether they knew the specific reasons why they would choose to go out with one person and not another. I didn’t want to know what those reasons were, I just wanted to know whether they knew.